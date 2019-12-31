Twins sign Homer Bailey and Rich Hill

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed both right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey and left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to one-year contracts for the 2020 season. Bailey, 33, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season, combining to go 13-9 with

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed both right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey and left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to one-year contracts for the 2020 season.

Bailey, 33, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season, combining to go 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA (163.1 IP, 83 ER), 53 walks, 149 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .256 and a WHIP of 1.32. He signed with the Royals on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training last off-season, making 18 starts for Kansas City prior to being traded to Oakland in mid-July, in exchange for minor league infielder Kevin Merrell.

The La Grange, Texas native was originally selected by the Cincinnati Reds seventh overall in the 2004 First-Year Player Draft out of La Grange High School and has pitched parts of 13 seasons, going 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA (1393.2 IP, 707 ER), seven complete games, 460 walks and 1150 strikeouts in 243 career starts for the Reds, Royals and A’s.

Hill, 39, made 13 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA (58.2 IP, 16 ER), 18 walks, 72 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .223 and a WHIP of 1.13. He missed roughly two months of the 2019 season with a left forearm strain. Since 2016, the 6-foot-5, 221-pound lefty ranks third in baseball in opponent batting average (.209), sixth in ERA (3.00), eighth in WHIP (1.08), and ninth in strikeouts-per-9.0 IP (10.64).

The Boston, Massachusetts native has played parts of 15 seasons, going 65-42 with a 3.82 ERA (937.1 IP, 398 ER), four complete games, 373 walks and 1004 strikeouts in 284 games (156 starts) with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland A’s and Dodgers.