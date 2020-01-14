Twins sign Miguel Sanó to three-year contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN -- The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed infielder Miguel Sanó to a three-year contract with a club option for 2023. Sanó is guaranteed $30-million through 2022, followed by a $14-million club option for the 2023 season. Sanó, 26, played in 105 games last season,

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN -- The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed infielder Miguel Sanó to a three-year contract with a club option for 2023. Sanó is guaranteed $30-million through 2022, followed by a $14-million club option for the 2023 season.

Sanó, 26, played in 105 games last season, hitting .247 (94-for-380) with 19 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs, 79 RBI, 76 runs scored, 55 walks and a .923 OPS. All 34 of his home runs came after May 1, which ranked sixth most in the American League since that date.

The San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic native was originally signed by the Twins in October of 2009 and has hit .245 (437-for-1786) with 87 doubles, six triples, 118 home runs, 315 RBI, 286 runs scored, 247 walks and an .836 OPS in 486 career games with Minnesota.