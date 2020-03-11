White Sox announce additional promotions for 2020 season

CHICAGO -- A talking microphone celebrating 2020 Ford C. Frick Award Winner Hawk Harrelson, two new bobbleheads and the return of a Free T-Shirt Thursday series, featuring the work of six Chicago artists, will welcome fans to Guaranteed Rate Field as premium giveaway items for the 2020 season. The White

CHICAGO -- A talking microphone celebrating 2020 Ford C. Frick Award Winner Hawk Harrelson, two new bobbleheads and the return of a Free T-Shirt Thursday series, featuring the work of six Chicago artists, will welcome fans to Guaranteed Rate Field as premium giveaway items for the 2020 season. The White Sox also have announced a comprehensive list of themed game-nights, including a centennial celebration of the Negro Leagues on June 27, more days welcoming dogs to the ballpark and two new nights dedicated to popular artists and genres from across the music industry.

Among the popular giveaways, a Hawk Harrelson Talking Microphone on Saturday, July 11 vs. Arizona will announce fan-favorite calls, such as “He Gone!,” “You Can Put It On The Board! Yes!,” and “Alexei… Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! History!” to the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark. Fans also will receive a 1919 Replica Jersey, presented by Xfinity, on August 15 vs. New York Yankees (first 20,000 fans at the ballpark), just two days after MLB at Field of Dreams, presented by Geico.

Additional exclusive bobblehead giveaways include a Paul Konerko Captain America Bobblehead on Marvel Super Hero™ Night, Saturday, August 8 vs. Cleveland (first 12,000 fans who enter the ballpark) and a Sugar Skull Bobblehead, presented by Modelo, on Saturday, September 19 vs. Kansas City (first 10,000 fans, aged 21+, who enter the ballpark).

New this season, the White Sox will use Free T-Shirt Thursday games as an opportunity to highlight the work of several renowned Chicago artists. The artist series includes shirt designs by @joey76 (May 14 vs. Toronto), @allstarpresschicago (June 11 vs. Cleveland), @theninapalomba (June 25 vs. Detroit), @omens_msk (presented by Buona Beef, July 23 vs. Minnesota), @ellooelloo (September 10 vs. Los Angeles) and @chemaskandal (presented by Budweiser, September 17 vs. Kansas City).

Further promotions and theme nights featured on the 2020 schedule include:

Change the Game Opening Day T-Shirts , presented by BMO Harris, on March 26 vs. Kansas City

Free T-Shirt Thursday, presented by Whittingham Meats, on May 7 vs. Colorado

presented by Whittingham Meats, on May 7 vs. Colorado Dog Day at the Ballpark on May 19 vs. Colorado

on May 19 vs. Colorado Beatles Night on June 10 vs. Cleveland

Rock N' Roll Night & Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Guaranteed Rate, on June 26 vs. Oakland

, presented by Guaranteed Rate, on June 26 vs. Oakland Negro League 100 Year Celebration on June 27 vs. Oakland

on June 27 vs. Oakland Chicago Bulls Night on July 10 vs. Arizona

on July 10 vs. Arizona White Sox 312 Hat , presented by Goose Island, on July 25 vs. Minnesota (first 10,000 fans, aged 21+, who enter the ballpark)

Post-Game Screening of 42, presented by Securian Financial, on July 29 vs. Detroit

, presented by Securian Financial, on July 29 vs. Detroit Chosen Few DJs House Music Night on August 10 vs. Los Angeles Angels

on August 10 vs. Los Angeles Angels White Sox Beer Stein , presented by Budweiser, on August 29 vs. Houston (first 10,000 fans, aged 21+, who enter the ballpark)

Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Modelo, on September 19 vs. Kansas City

Fan Appreciation Day and White Sox Knit Hat, presented by CIBC, on September 20 vs. Kansas City (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

, presented by CIBC, on September 20 vs. Kansas City (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Dog Day at the Ballpark on September 21 vs. Cleveland

The promotional schedule can be found at whitesox.com/promos.

This year, mobile tickets are the only method of entry to Guaranteed Rate Field. Print-at-home (PDF) tickets are no longer an option for tickets purchased online. Fans can receive their tickets through smartphones, White Sox Ticket Office Will Call or by mail (additional fees will apply for hard copy tickets). For more information about mobile ticketing and how to access tickets on your smartphone, visit whitesox.com/mobiletickets.

Full, partial and group ticket packages are available now, featuring the best seats at the best prices with flexible payment options and exchange dates. For more information, fans should visit whitesox.com or call or text 312-674-1000.