White Sox agree to terms with five players, avoiding arbitration
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with the following five players, avoiding arbitration:
- Right-handed pitchers Alex Colomé ($10,532,500 million) and Evan Marshall ($1.1 million);
- Infielder Leury García ($3.250 million);
- Outfielder Nomar Mazara ($5.560 million);
- Left-hander Carlos Rodón ($4.450 million).
Following the signings, the White Sox have no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2020 season.