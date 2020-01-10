 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
White Sox agree to terms with five players, avoiding arbitration

2:40 PM EST

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with the following five players, avoiding arbitration:

  • Right-handed pitchers Alex Colomé ($10,532,500 million) and Evan Marshall ($1.1 million);
  • Infielder Leury García ($3.250 million);
  • Outfielder Nomar Mazara ($5.560 million);
  • Left-hander Carlos Rodón ($4.450 million). Following the signings,

Following the signings, the White Sox have no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2020 season.

