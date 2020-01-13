White Sox announce 2020 player development staff

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have announced their player development staff and assignments for the 2020 season under Chris Getz, who is entering his fourth year as the organization’s director of player development. Wes Helms (Class AAA Charlotte), Justin Jirschele (Class AA Birmingham), Ryan Newman (Class A Winston-Salem), Guillermo

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have announced their player development staff and assignments for the 2020 season under Chris Getz, who is entering his fourth year as the organization’s director of player development.

Wes Helms (Class AAA Charlotte), Justin Jirschele (Class AA Birmingham), Ryan Newman (Class A Winston-Salem), Guillermo Quiroz (Class A Kannapolis), Mike Gellinger (Advanced Rookie Great Falls) and Ever Magallanes (Arizona Rookie League White Sox) will serve as the organization’s managers in 2020. Helms and Quiroz will make their managerial debuts in the White Sox system, while Jirschele (2019 with Winston-Salem) and Newman (2019 with Kannapolis) will work in new cities. Gellinger served as the organization’s hitting coordinator in 2019, and Magallanes returns to the AZL White Sox for a second consecutive season.

Everett Teaford will serve as the Sox pitching coordinator after working two seasons as the assistant pitching coordinator. J.R. Perdew will be the system’s assistant pitching coordinator, and long-time pitching coach Steve McCatty will work as the rehab pitching coach in Arizona.

Former major-league first baseman Ben Broussard enters his first season as the hitting coordinator after serving as the leadership and development coordinator from 2018-19. Broussard was a career .263 hitter with 87 home runs and 314 RBI in 705 games over seven MLB seasons with Cleveland (2002-06), Seattle (2006-07) and Texas (2008).

Other coordinators returning to the organization include Doug Sisson (field, outfield and baserunning) and John Orton (catching). Rafael Santana and Tommy Thompson also return as assistants to player development.

Following are the White Sox full player development assignments for 2020:

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

Director of Player Development: Chris Getz

Senior Director of Minor League Operations: Grace Guerrero Zwit

Field Coordinator/Outfield and Baserunning: Doug Sisson

Pitching Coordinator: Everett Teaford

Assistant Pitching Coordinator: J.R. Perdew

Hitting Coordinator: Ben Broussard

Assistant Hitting Coordinator: Ryan Johansen

Catching Coordinator: John Orton

Performance Coordinator: Goldy Simmons

Senior Biomechanical Engineer: Ben Hansen

ASSISTANTS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Manager, Player Development: Rod Larson

Manager, Player Development: Graham Harboe

Assistant, Player Development: Rafael Santana

Assistant, Player Development: Tommy Thompson

Assistant, Player Development: Diego Francisco

Rehab Pitching Coach: Steve McCatty

Education Coordinator: Erin Santana

Latin/Cultural Development Coordinator: Anthony Santiago

Quality Control: Zach Jones, Nate Pearson, Devin Pickett

MEDICAL STAFF

Medical Coordinator: Scott Takao

Physical Therapist/Rehab Coordinator: Derek Garris

Physical Therapist: Brooks Klein

Strength and Conditioning Advisor: Dale Torborg

ARIZONA OPERATIONS

Facility Manager: Joe Lachcik

Minor League Clubhouse and Equipment Manager: Dan Flood

Assistant Minor League Clubhouse Manager: Bryant Biasotti

Assistant, Player Development/Latin Education Assistant: Grant Flick

CLASS AAA CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

Manager: Wes Helms

Pitching Coach: Matt Zaleski

Hitting Coach: Howie Clark

Coach: Mike Daniel

Trainer: Cory Barton

Performance Coach: Shawn Powell

CLASS AA BIRMINGHAM BARONS

Manager: Justin Jirschele

Pitching Coach: Richard Dotson

Hitting Coach: Charlie Romero

Coach: Devin DeYoung

Trainer: Hyeon Kim

Performance Coach: Tim Rodmaker

CLASS A WINSTON-SALEM DASH

Manager: Ryan Newman

Pitching Coach: Danny Farquhar

Hitting Coach: Charlie Poe

Trainer: Carson Wooten

Performance Coach: George Timke

CLASS A KANNAPOLIS CANNON BALLERS

Manager: Guillermo Quiroz

Pitching Coach: José Bautista

Hitting Coach: Cole Armstrong

Coach: Patrick Leyland

Trainer: Joe Geck

Performance Coach: Kevin Childs

ADVANCED ROOKIE GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS

Manager: Mike Gellinger

Pitching Coach: John Ely

Hitting Coach: Cam Seitzer

Trainer: Jeremy Kneebusch

Performance Coach: Tyler Gniadek

ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE WHITE SOX

Manager: Ever Magallanes

Pitching Coach: Felipe Lira

Pitching Coach: Drew Hasler

Hitting Coach: Gary Ward

Trainer: Scott Johnson

Performance Coach/Rehab: Daniel Cobian

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY

Academy Supervisor: Louis Silverio

Field Coordinator: Guillermo Reyes

Office Manager: Carolina Santos

Complex Operations Coordinator: Manuel Santana

Manager; Catching Coordinator: Ángel Rosario

Pitching Coach: Leo Hernández

Hitting Coach: Gerardo Olivares

Assistant Pitching Coach: José Brito

Assistant Hitting Coach: Angel González

Outfield Coach: Julio Ramírez

Trainer: Sergio Marte

Performance Coach: Jonathan Hasbun