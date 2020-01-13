White Sox announce 2020 player development staff
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have announced their player development staff and assignments for the 2020 season under Chris Getz, who is entering his fourth year as the organization’s director of player development.
Wes Helms (Class AAA Charlotte), Justin Jirschele (Class AA Birmingham), Ryan Newman (Class A Winston-Salem), Guillermo Quiroz (Class A Kannapolis), Mike Gellinger (Advanced Rookie Great Falls) and Ever Magallanes (Arizona Rookie League White Sox) will serve as the organization’s managers in 2020. Helms and Quiroz will make their managerial debuts in the White Sox system, while Jirschele (2019 with Winston-Salem) and Newman (2019 with Kannapolis) will work in new cities. Gellinger served as the organization’s hitting coordinator in 2019, and Magallanes returns to the AZL White Sox for a second consecutive season.
Everett Teaford will serve as the Sox pitching coordinator after working two seasons as the assistant pitching coordinator. J.R. Perdew will be the system’s assistant pitching coordinator, and long-time pitching coach Steve McCatty will work as the rehab pitching coach in Arizona.
Former major-league first baseman Ben Broussard enters his first season as the hitting coordinator after serving as the leadership and development coordinator from 2018-19. Broussard was a career .263 hitter with 87 home runs and 314 RBI in 705 games over seven MLB seasons with Cleveland (2002-06), Seattle (2006-07) and Texas (2008).
Other coordinators returning to the organization include Doug Sisson (field, outfield and baserunning) and John Orton (catching). Rafael Santana and Tommy Thompson also return as assistants to player development.
Following are the White Sox full player development assignments for 2020:
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
Director of Player Development: Chris Getz
Senior Director of Minor League Operations: Grace Guerrero Zwit
Field Coordinator/Outfield and Baserunning: Doug Sisson
Pitching Coordinator: Everett Teaford
Assistant Pitching Coordinator: J.R. Perdew
Hitting Coordinator: Ben Broussard
Assistant Hitting Coordinator: Ryan Johansen
Catching Coordinator: John Orton
Performance Coordinator: Goldy Simmons
Senior Biomechanical Engineer: Ben Hansen
ASSISTANTS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT
Manager, Player Development: Rod Larson
Manager, Player Development: Graham Harboe
Assistant, Player Development: Rafael Santana
Assistant, Player Development: Tommy Thompson
Assistant, Player Development: Diego Francisco
Rehab Pitching Coach: Steve McCatty
Education Coordinator: Erin Santana
Latin/Cultural Development Coordinator: Anthony Santiago
Quality Control: Zach Jones, Nate Pearson, Devin Pickett
MEDICAL STAFF
Medical Coordinator: Scott Takao
Physical Therapist/Rehab Coordinator: Derek Garris
Physical Therapist: Brooks Klein
Strength and Conditioning Advisor: Dale Torborg
ARIZONA OPERATIONS
Facility Manager: Joe Lachcik
Minor League Clubhouse and Equipment Manager: Dan Flood
Assistant Minor League Clubhouse Manager: Bryant Biasotti
Assistant, Player Development/Latin Education Assistant: Grant Flick
CLASS AAA CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS
Manager: Wes Helms
Pitching Coach: Matt Zaleski
Hitting Coach: Howie Clark
Coach: Mike Daniel
Trainer: Cory Barton
Performance Coach: Shawn Powell
CLASS AA BIRMINGHAM BARONS
Manager: Justin Jirschele
Pitching Coach: Richard Dotson
Hitting Coach: Charlie Romero
Coach: Devin DeYoung
Trainer: Hyeon Kim
Performance Coach: Tim Rodmaker
CLASS A WINSTON-SALEM DASH
Manager: Ryan Newman
Pitching Coach: Danny Farquhar
Hitting Coach: Charlie Poe
Trainer: Carson Wooten
Performance Coach: George Timke
CLASS A KANNAPOLIS CANNON BALLERS
Manager: Guillermo Quiroz
Pitching Coach: José Bautista
Hitting Coach: Cole Armstrong
Coach: Patrick Leyland
Trainer: Joe Geck
Performance Coach: Kevin Childs
ADVANCED ROOKIE GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS
Manager: Mike Gellinger
Pitching Coach: John Ely
Hitting Coach: Cam Seitzer
Trainer: Jeremy Kneebusch
Performance Coach: Tyler Gniadek
ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE WHITE SOX
Manager: Ever Magallanes
Pitching Coach: Felipe Lira
Pitching Coach: Drew Hasler
Hitting Coach: Gary Ward
Trainer: Scott Johnson
Performance Coach/Rehab: Daniel Cobian
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY
Academy Supervisor: Louis Silverio
Field Coordinator: Guillermo Reyes
Office Manager: Carolina Santos
Complex Operations Coordinator: Manuel Santana
Manager; Catching Coordinator: Ángel Rosario
Pitching Coach: Leo Hernández
Hitting Coach: Gerardo Olivares
Assistant Pitching Coach: José Brito
Assistant Hitting Coach: Angel González
Outfield Coach: Julio Ramírez
Trainer: Sergio Marte
Performance Coach: Jonathan Hasbun