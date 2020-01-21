White Sox invite 27 players to Spring Training

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on minor-league contracts with the following 15 free agents: right-handed pitchers Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Brady Lail, Alex McRae and Bryan Mitchell, left-handers Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Jacob Lindgren, Adalberto Mejia and Matt Tomshaw, infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine and Matt Skole,

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on minor-league contracts with the following 15 free agents: right-handed pitchers Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Brady Lail, Alex McRae and Bryan Mitchell, left-handers Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Jacob Lindgren, Adalberto Mejia and Matt Tomshaw, infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine and Matt Skole, and outfielders Jaycob Brugman and Nicky Delmonico.

All 15 players, in addition to 12 others from within the organization, have received non-roster invites to the club's spring training camp in Glendale, Ariz.

Right-handers Tayron Guerrero, Codi Heuer, Tyler Johnson and Jonathan Stiever, left-handers Kodi Medeiros and Hunter Schryver, catcher Carlos Pérez, infielders Nick Madrigal, Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn, and outfielders Luis González and Daniel Palka received invites to major-league camp from within the system. Seven of the 12 organizational invitees are currently rated among the club's Top 30 prospects by MLB.com entering the 2020 season.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Wednesday, February 12, including physicals and a workout. Position players will report and undergo physicals on Monday, February 17. The first full-squad workout also takes place on the 17th.

The White Sox begin the 2020 Cactus League season on Saturday, February 22 vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch-Glendale at 1:05 p.m. AZT.

Below is notable information for the White Sox 27 non-roster invitees:

RHP Drew Anderson : Spent most of the 2019 season with Class AAA Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia organization but also appeared in two games with the Phillies;

: Spent most of the 2019 season with Class AAA Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia organization but also appeared in two games with the Phillies; OF Jaycob Brugman : Split the 2019 season with Class AAA Tacoma in the Seattle system and Class AAA Norfolk in the Baltimore organization;

: Split the 2019 season with Class AAA Tacoma in the Seattle system and Class AAA Norfolk in the Baltimore organization; RHP Ryan Burr : Was limited to 16 appearances with the White Sox last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in June;

: Was limited to 16 appearances with the White Sox last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in June; OF Cheslor Cuthbert : Split the 2019 season between Kansas City and Class AAA Omaha … appeared in 84 games with the Royals;

: Split the 2019 season between Kansas City and Class AAA Omaha … appeared in 84 games with the Royals; OF Nicky Delmonico : Split the 2019 season between the White Sox and Class AAA Charlotte before undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery in May;

: Split the 2019 season between the White Sox and Class AAA Charlotte before undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery in May; LHP Ross Detwiler : Pitched for both the White Sox and Class AAA Charlotte in 2019 after signing as a free agent on May 9, 2019;

: Pitched for both the White Sox and Class AAA Charlotte in 2019 after signing as a free agent on May 9, 2019; LHP Caleb Frare : Spent most of last season with Class AAA Charlotte but also made five appearances with the White Sox;

: Spent most of last season with Class AAA Charlotte but also made five appearances with the White Sox; OF Luis González : Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in the White Sox system;

: Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in the White Sox system; RHP Tayron Guerrero : Was designated for assignment on January 2 after being claimed off waivers from Miami on December 6, 2019;

: Was designated for assignment on January 2 after being claimed off waivers from Miami on December 6, 2019; RHP Codi Heuer : Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 23 prospect in the White Sox system;

: Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 23 prospect in the White Sox system; RHP Tyler Johnson : Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 18 prospect in the Sox system;

: Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 18 prospect in the Sox system; RHP Brady Lail : Combined to make 26 appearances (one start) in the Yankees minor-league system in 2019 … also made one appearance for the Yankees;

: Combined to make 26 appearances (one start) in the Yankees minor-league system in 2019 … also made one appearance for the Yankees; LHP Jacob Lindgren : Made a combined 21 appearances (one start) between Class A Kannapolis, Class A Winston-Salem and the Arizona Rookie League White Sox last season;

: Made a combined 21 appearances (one start) between Class A Kannapolis, Class A Winston-Salem and the Arizona Rookie League White Sox last season; INF Nick Madrigal : Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox system; was selected by the White Sox in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

: Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox system; was selected by the White Sox in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. RHP Alex McRae : Split the 2019 season between Pittsburgh and Class AAA Indianapolis … made 11 appearances (two starts) with the Pirates;

: Split the 2019 season between Pittsburgh and Class AAA Indianapolis … made 11 appearances (two starts) with the Pirates; LHP Kodi Medeiros : Was designated for assignment on January 9 after spending the entire 2019 season with Class AA Birmingham;

: Was designated for assignment on January 9 after spending the entire 2019 season with Class AA Birmingham; LHP Adalberto Mejia : Split the 2019 season between Minnesota, Los Angeles-AL and St. Louis … made 13 appearances with the Twins, 20 with the Angels and two with the Cardinals;

: Split the 2019 season between Minnesota, Los Angeles-AL and St. Louis … made 13 appearances with the Twins, 20 with the Angels and two with the Cardinals; RHP Bryan Mitchell : Spent the entire season in the San Diego system, pitching for Class AAA El Paso and the Arizona Rookie League Padres;

: Spent the entire season in the San Diego system, pitching for Class AAA El Paso and the Arizona Rookie League Padres; OF Daniel Palka : Spent most of the 2019 season with Class AAA Charlotte but also appeared in 30 games with the White Sox;

: Spent most of the 2019 season with Class AAA Charlotte but also appeared in 30 games with the White Sox; C Carlos Pérez : Spent the entire 2019 season with Class A Winston-Salem;

: Spent the entire 2019 season with Class A Winston-Salem; INF Andrew Romine : Spent the entire 2019 season with Class AAA Lehigh Valley … previously played for the Angels (2010-13), Detroit (2014-17) and Seattle (2018);

: Spent the entire 2019 season with Class AAA Lehigh Valley … previously played for the Angels (2010-13), Detroit (2014-17) and Seattle (2018); LHP Hunter Schryver : Made a combined 41 appearances between Class AAA Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham last season;

: Made a combined 41 appearances between Class AAA Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham last season; INF Gavin Sheets : Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 12 prospect in the White Sox system; was selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

: Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 12 prospect in the White Sox system; was selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. INF Matt Skole : Spent most of last season with Class AAA Charlotte but also appeared in 27 games with the White Sox;

: Spent most of last season with Class AAA Charlotte but also appeared in 27 games with the White Sox; RHP Jonathan Stiever : Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 6 prospect in the Sox system;

: Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 6 prospect in the Sox system; LHP Matt Tomshaw : Made a combined 26 appearances (17 starts) between Class AAA Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham in 2019;

: Made a combined 26 appearances (17 starts) between Class AAA Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham in 2019; INF Andrew Vaughn: Enters the season rated by MLB.com as the No. 3 prospect in the White Sox system; was selected by the White Sox in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. *