Yankee Stadium to open two new social gathering locations in 2020

The Stella Artois Landing, spanning Sections 232A and 232B in left field, and the Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse, spanning Sections 207 and 208 in right field, will be accessible to fans with game day tickets anywhere in the Stadium.

“We are excited to have fans experience these newly constructed areas, which are part of the continuing, large-scale initiative to transform the fan experience at Yankee Stadium that began prior to the 2017 season,” said Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures Marty Greenspun. “The Stella Artois Landing and Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse were conceptualized and built with input from our guests, who have consistently asked us for more social locations to enjoy. Fans in attendance have clearly gravitated toward these types of settings, and we look forward to providing even more communal gathering spots for our fans to thoroughly engage with the game in a socially-focused style. We also extend our appreciation to Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has been a valued partner of the Yankees organization and a longtime provider of iconic brands for our guests to enjoy.”

The creation of the Stella Artois Landing and Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse shines an additional spotlight on the Yankees / Anheuser-Busch InBev partnership, which has been extended through the 2024 season and includes Anheuser-Busch InBev’s incentive-based partnership program.

Both the Stella Artois Landing and Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse will be available as pregame party spaces for groups of 20 or more people. For more information or to book a group event, please call (212) YANKEES or e-mail groups@yankees.com.

These new locations support the Yankees’ ongoing efforts to improve the guest experience for fans of all ages and seat locations, providing all Stadium Guests alternative vantage points, a variety of in-Stadium meet-up destinations and dynamic food and beverage areas. Prior to the 2017 season, the Yankees installed numerous new fan-friendly areas, including the Plymouth Rock Kids Clubhouse, Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck, Frank’s Red Hot Terrace, Toyota Terrace and Budweiser Party Decks.