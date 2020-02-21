Yankees announce 2020 promotional schedule

In advance of the general public on-sale for individual game tickets, which will begin on Mon., Feb. 24, at 10:00 a.m., the New York Yankees have announced the 2020 Promotional Schedule, which will include the 74th Old-Timers' Day (Sun., Aug. 9) and seven collectible bobbleheads. The schedule also features a

In advance of the general public on-sale for individual game tickets, which will begin on Mon., Feb. 24, at 10:00 a.m., the New York Yankees have announced the 2020 Promotional Schedule, which will include the 74th Old-Timers' Day (Sun., Aug. 9) and seven collectible bobbleheads. The schedule also features a range of classic promotional items along with a number of new giveaways.

Of note, the Yankees’ fifth-annual Star Wars Night will take place on Fri., Aug. 21. The first 18,000 Guests in attendance will receive a Gleyber Torres Mandalorian Bobblehead. The Yankees will also host their first Top Gun Day on Sat., May 23, when the first 18,000 Guests in attendance will receive a Gerrit Cole Top Gun Bobblehead, and the second-annual Marvel Superhero Night is scheduled for Mon., July 20.

A total of seven collectible bobbleheads highlight this year’s promotional dates, including a Don Mattingly Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines on Fri., April 24; a Scooby Doo Bobblehead on Sun., May 24; a DJ LeMahieu Bobblehead presented by T-Mobile on Fri., June 5; an Aaron Judge Bobblehead presented by T-Mobile on Fri., July 10; and an Andy Pettitte Bobblehead presented by Pepsi on Thurs., Aug. 6.

The 2000 World Champions Commemorative Bat Day presented by Bank of America will take place on Sun., June 7. Military Appreciation Day will be held on Sat., July 11, with the first 18,000 Guests in attendance, ages 21 and older, receiving a Yankees Camo Baseball Cap presented by Budweiser. On Fri., May 22, the first 18,000 Guests in attendance, ages 21 and older, will receive a 2000 World Champions Commemorative Beer Stein presented by Budweiser.

Other giveaways include Mother’s Day Purse Night (Sun., May 10) and Cap Night presented by Canon (Tues., July 21).

A complete list of dates, items and distribution details for promotions is attached and can also be found throughout the 2020 regular season by visiting www.yankees.com/promotions.