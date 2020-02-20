Yankees announce on-sale dates for 2020 regular season individual-game tickets

Tickets for individual Yankees games at Yankee Stadium during the 2020 regular season will be made available to the public through an exclusive Mastercard® presale online at yankees.com and yankeesbeisbol.com, and via Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327 from today at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 23, at 10:00 p.m. During

Tickets for individual Yankees games at Yankee Stadium during the 2020 regular season will be made available to the public through an exclusive Mastercard® presale online at yankees.com and yankeesbeisbol.com, and via Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327 from today at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 23, at 10:00 p.m. During the Mastercard presale, all fans can purchase tickets using their Mastercard. For more information, please visit www.yankees.com/priceless.

Fans purchasing tickets during the Mastercard presale can take advantage of the “Mastercard Preferred Pricing” program, which offers discounts to select games in select seating categories when purchasing tickets using a Mastercard.

For those using other accepted methods of payment, the general ticket on-sale will begin on Monday, Feb. 24, at 10:00 a.m. at yankees.com and yankeesbeisbol.com, and via Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327 only.

Single-game ticket initiatives for 2020:

In a continuing effort to provide Yankees fans with an increased number of value-price single-game ticket options, the Yankees will continue to offer the $15 Pinstripe Pass ticket and $10 Grandstand Level ticket. These two single-game ticket offers will be available for select games.

Pinstripe Pass: Available for every 2020 regular season home game with prices starting at $15 for select games, the Pinstripe Pass ticket is a general admission standing room only ticket which also includes one drink (choices include a 12 oz. domestic beer for those age 21 and over with valid ID, a Pepsi product, or a bottle of Poland Spring water). Fans purchasing a Pinstripe Pass will be able to enjoy the game from non-assigned standing room locations throughout the Stadium or at any of the Stadium’s social gathering locations, including the Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck, Frank’s RedHot Terrace, Toyota Terrace, Budweiser Party Decks, Stella Artois Landing and Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse. Pinstripe Pass quantities and prices will vary for each game.

· For more information regarding the Pinstripe Pass, please visit www.yankees.com/pinstripepass.

$10 Grandstand tickets: For every 2020 regular season home game, the Yankees will offer $10 Grandstand Tickets in select Grandstand locations. Quantities available will vary for each game.

As in past years, the Yankees will have various individual-game ticket value programs, including the Mastercard $5 Game Ticket Special, which allows fans to purchase tickets to select home games in select areas of the Terrace Level, Grandstand Level or Bleachers for $5 when using their Mastercard and the offer code MC20. Tickets for Mastercard $5 Games may be purchased in advance or on the day of the game.

For a complete list of ticket specials, including game dates, seating locations, and terms and conditions, fans should visit www.yankees.com/ticketspecials. Fans with questions may call (212) YANKEES (212-926-5337) or email [email protected]. Please note that all ticket specials are subject to availability. All individual-game ticket value programs exclude all Premium Games*.

* Senior Citizen Games – Citizens (60 and older) can purchase reduced-priced tickets for themselves and one guest (of any age) for select home games during the 2020 season. Any additional guest(s) must pay full price for his/her ticket(s). Tickets may be purchased ONLY on the day of the game, beginning two hours before the scheduled start time of the game, at Yankee Stadium Ticket Windows, adjacent to Gate 4, and are subject to availability. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid proof of age must be presented at the time of purchase.

* Student Games – For Wednesday home games during the 2020 season, a student who presents his/her valid high school or college ID card can purchase a half-price ticket in designated seating locations. Tickets may be purchased ONLY on the day of the game at Yankee Stadium Ticket Windows, adjacent to Gate 4.

* Youth Games – All fans 14 and younger, when accompanied by an adult (18 and older), are eligible for half-price tickets in designated seating locations for Saturday, Sunday and select weekday 1:05 p.m. home games. Tickets may be purchased ONLY on the day of the game at Yankee Stadium Ticket Windows, adjacent to Gate 4.

* Military Personnel Ticket Special – Active military members can present their military identification card at designated Yankee Stadium Ticket Windows before Monday through Thursday home games and receive one complimentary ticket in the Grandstand Level or Bleachers, or purchase one half-price ticket in other areas in Yankee Stadium, excluding the Legends Suite, Champions Suite, Delta SKY360° Suite, Jim Beam Suite, Field MVP, Ford Field MVP Club and Audi Yankees Club. Pinstripe Pass tickets are also excluded from this ticket special. Tickets may be purchased ONLY on the day of the game, beginning at the time of that game’s first gate opening, at Yankee Stadium Ticket Windows, adjacent to Gate 4.

* For the 2020 regular season, "Premium Games" are the following Games: (a) Opening Day; (b) Old-Timers’ Day; (c) all Games against the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets; (d) select Saturday Games on June 6, 2020, July 11, 2020, August 8, 2020 and August 22, 2020; and (e) any other game the Yankees determine (in its sole and absolute discretion) to be a Premium Game.

All individual game ticket prices are subject to variable and dynamic pricing, which provide fans with more price options based on changing factors that affect market demand.

SEASON TICKETS:

Yankees season ticket plans, starting as low as $90 per plan, are now on sale. For complete season-ticket information, please visit www.yankees.com or www.yankeesbeisbol.com, contact the Season Ticket Sales and Service Department via e-mail at [email protected] or call (212) YANKEES [212-926-5337].

GROUP AND SUITE TICKETS:

Yankees Group Tickets are now on sale. For assistance with purchasing group tickets for individual games during the 2020 regular season, a Yankees group sales representative can be reached at [email protected] or by calling (212) YANKEES [212-926-5337]. Individual-game suites are available by contacting the Yankees Premium Sales and Services Department at [email protected] or (718) 508-3955.

ALL TIMES, OPPONENTS, DATES, ROSTERS AND LINEUPS, INCLUDING THE YANKEES’ ROSTER AND LINEUP, ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Game times listed as TBD are subject to determination by, among others, Major League Baseball and its television partners.

In no event will the Yankees be liable to the ticket holder and/or ticket purchaser for any direct, indirect, consequential, exemplary, incidental, special or punitive damages or for lost profits, revenues or business opportunities even if the Yankees have been advised of the possibility of such damages.

NOTICE: For the safety of every Guest, all persons specifically consent to and are subject to (a) being screened by metal detectors; (b) bag/clothing inspections; and (c) physical pat-down inspections prior to entry. Any item or property that could affect the safety of Yankee Stadium, its occupants or its property shall not be permitted into the Stadium. Any person that could affect the safety of the Stadium, its occupants or its property shall be denied entry.

WARNING: For the safety of everyone in Yankee Stadium, all Guests must stay alert and be aware of their surroundings at all times, as during all batting practices, fielding practices and warm-ups and throughout the course of all baseball games and the baseball game experiences, hard-hit baseballs and bats and fragments thereof may be thrown or hit into the stands, concourses, walkways, concessions areas, Monument Park and all other publicly accessible areas within the Stadium. Further, Guests concerned with their original ticketed location by reason of the foregoing should, at any time before or during the baseball game or the baseball game experiences, proceed to a Yankee Stadium Ticket Window, located adjacent to Gate 6 in the Great Hall, adjacent to the Yankees Team Store behind home plate in the Great Hall, or adjacent to Section 320C on the Terrace/Grandstand Level; however, please remember that: (a) any requested relocation is subject to availability; (b) any alternate seat or standing location may be in a section and/or level of the Stadium and/or within a price category that is not in the same section and/or level and/or price category of the Guests’ original ticketed location, regardless of their original ticketed location; and (c) any Guest requesting relocation is responsible for paying the incremental price increase, if any, of the ticket price for the available alternate location. Relocation to a seat or standing location at a lower price than the price of the original ticketed location will not result in a refund or credit. Please note that protective netting is located between Section 011 on the 1st base/right field side of the Stadium and continues to Section 029 on the 3rd base/left field side of the Stadium. The height of the netting varies throughout the Stadium.

NOTICE: The Yankees reserve the right, with or without refunding any amount paid by the ticket holder, to refuse admission to and/or eject any person who: (a) is or appears to be impaired; (b) deliberately conceals alcohol, illegal substances and/or other prohibited items while attempting to enter Yankee Stadium; (c) acts in a manner that is unruly, disruptive or illegal; (d) uses derogatory, foul and/or abusive language; (e) displays and/or wears and fails to cover obscene, indecent and/or inappropriate clothing; (f) exposes him/herself; or (g) otherwise violates the Stadium's Code of Conduct, ordinances, rules, requirements, directives, regulations. Ticket holders acknowledge and agree that the Yankees’ ban on foul and/or abusive language and uncovered obscene, indecent and/or inappropriate clothing (i.e., clauses (d) through (f) above) does not violate their right to free speech and/or expression and that such time, place and manner of the restrictions are reasonable to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere for young Guests, ensure the safety of all Guests and sports or event participants, and preserve the enjoyment of the game or event for all Guests. In addition, ticket holders further acknowledge and agree that by entering the Stadium, they hereby consent to the ban on foul and/or abusive language and uncovered obscene, indecent and/or inappropriate clothing and waive, to the fullest extent they may legally and effectively do so, any objection they may now or hereafter have to such ban and the penalties that the Yankees may impose for any violation of the same.

Guests may not transmit or aid in transmitting any photographs, images, videos, audio, livestreams or other accounts or descriptions (including play-by-play data), whether text, data or visual, in any media, now known or hereafter developed, of all or any part of the game or related events, without the express written consent of the Yankees.

Be advised that the Yankees reserve the right to take appropriate action against individuals who fraudulently obtain wheelchair accessible and/or companion seats, including, without limitation, ejection and legal action.

Tickets may not be used for advertising, promotions of any kind (e.g., self-promotions, product promotions, ticket promotions, business promotions and/or commercial promotions) or any other commercial purposes, including, without limitation, contests, auctions, sweepstakes and giveaways, without the express written consent of the Yankees.