Rangers sign 3B Duffy, RHP Law to Minor League contracts with Spring Training invites

The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has signed third baseman Matt Duffy and right-handed pitcher Derek Law to minor league contracts with an invitations to Major League spring training camp.

The 29-year-old Duffy has spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, batting .252/.343/.327/.670 with one home run and 12 RBI over 46 games in 2019. He did not join the Rays until July 23 after opening the year on the injured list with a left hamstring injury. He batted .390 (16-41) with a .995 OPS figure over his final 16 games beginning September 10, including 3 contests in the postseason. Primarily a third baseman, he has also seen significant MLB action at shortstop and second base.

Duffy has surpassed 100 games only twice in his career (2015, 2018) due to injuries, including missing the entire 2017 campaign while recovering from surgery on his left Achilles. He was productive in each of those full seasons, batting .295 with a .762 OPS for the Giants in 2015, when he finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting, and hitting .294 with a .727 OPS for the Rays in 2018. He is a career .390 hitter against the Rangers, including a .414 (12-29) batting average over 8 games in Arlington. A member of San Francisco's World Championship team as a rookie in 2014, Duffy was originally acquired by the Rays from the Giants in an August 1, 2016 trade involving former Ranger Matt Moore.

Law, 29, went 1-2 with a 4.90 ERA (33 ER/60.2 IP) over 58 games/4 starts for the Blue Jays in 2019, posting career highs in innings and strikeouts (67). He ranked second on the Toronto staff in appearances and relief innings (56.2), and recorded a 2.76 ERA (9 ER/29.1 IP) with no home runs allowed over his final 29 games beginning July 21. Law was traded from the Giants to the Blue Jays in an April 2 deal involving Kevin Pillar.

The Rangers selected Law in the 28th round of the 2009 June draft out of Pittsburgh’s Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, but he did not sign with Texas. He was taken by the Giants in the ninth round in 2011, and has a career record of 10-5 with a 4.22 ERA, 1.425 WHIP figure, and 8.9 strikeouts per 9 innings over 167 games/4 starts in the Majors with San Francisco (2016-18) and Toronto (2019).

With the additions of Duffy and Law, the Rangers now have 66 players on the spring training roster: a full 40-man roster along with 26 non-roster invitees.