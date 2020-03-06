San Francisco Giants announce 2020 player development staff and affiliate staffs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - San Francisco Giants club President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, announced today the club's player development staff and affiliate staffs for the 2020 season.

SAN FRANCISCO’S 2020 PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF:

Director of Player Development............................................................................. Kyle Haines

Assistant Director of Player Development Administration........................................ Eric Flemming

Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Joe Amalfitano

Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Gene Clines

Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Shawon Dunston

Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Dave Righetti

Hitting Coordinator................................................................................................ Dave Hansen

Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Hitting/Salem-Keizer Hitting Coach............... Michael Brdar

Pitching Coordinator.............................................................................................. Justin Lehr

Assistant Pitching Coordinator................................................................................ Clay Rapada

Coordinator of Pitching Sciences............................................................................. Matt Daniels

Rehab Pitching Coordinator.................................................................................... Matt Yourkin

Senior Baseball Operations Analyst......................................................................... Michael Gries

Coordinator of Fundamentals................................................................................. Tom Trebelhorn

Coordinator of Latin American Development.......................................................... Hector Borg

Outfield and Baserunning Coordinator.................................................................... Tim Leiper

Coordinator of Infield Instruction............................................................................ Jason Wood

Roving Pitching Instructor....................................................................................... Ryan Vogelsong

Roving Catching Instructor...................................................................................... Eli Whiteside

Director of Minor League Medical........................................................................... Dustin Luepker

Coordinator of Minor League Medical .................................................................... Ryo Watanabe

Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Medical/RICH ATC........................................ Garrett Havig

Coordinator, Latin American Medical/DSL ATC......................................................... Aquiles Torrealba

Coordinator of Sports Science................................................................................. Aaron Cunanan

Coordinator of Minor League Strength & Conditioning............................................. Adam Vish

Coordinator, Latin American Strength & Conditioning.............................................. Sergio Rojas

Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Strength & Conditioning............................... Andy Lyon

Arizona Physical Therapist...................................................................................... Frank Perez

Arizona Physical Therapist...................................................................................... Kyle Belski

Minor League Mental Skills Coach........................................................................... Kellen Lee

Minor League Mental Skills Coach........................................................................... Francisco Rodriguez

Coordinator of Minor League Nutrition................................................................... Adam Rodrigues

High Performance Chef.......................................................................................... Jessica Placencia

Assistant, Biomechanics......................................................................................... Amy Ogren

Director of Arizona Field Operations....................................................................... Josh Warstler

Manager of Minor League Field Operations............................................................. Jeff Winsor

Bios for New Player Development Staff

Michael Brdar – Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Hitting/Salem-Keizer Hitting Coach

Michael Brdar begins his first season in the Giants organization in his dual role of the club’s Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Hitting and the Hitting Coach with Salem-Keizer. Brdar comes to the Giants by way of the University of Michigan, where he spent the past two seasons on the staff of Michigan Baseball. He joined the Wolverines in January of 2018 as a program assistant and transitioned to his role as a volunteer coach in 2019 where he worked primarily with Michigan’s outfield and assisted with the hitters. As a player, Brdar began his collegiate career at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA before transferring to Michigan for his final two years of eligibility. During his senior season, he was named to the All-Big Ten Conference first team after posting a .310 average as a shortstop and leading the team with 75 hits while helping guide the Wolverines to an NCAA Tournament appearance. He was selected by St. Louis in the 36th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft and spent one season in their minor league system, hitting .235 in 31 games played for the GCL Cardinals.

Tim Leiper – Outfield & Baserunning Coordinator

Tim Leiper embarks on his first season with the Giants in 2020 as the minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator. From December 2013 through the 2018 season, Leiper was the Blue Jays first base coach. He originally joined the Jays in 2013 as a senior advisor in player development. His coaching career began with the Mets in 1996 before he joined the Expos in 2000 to manage in their minor league system. In 2003, he managed one season in the Red Sox system before taking the helm of the Orioles triple-A club in 2004. From 2006-2008 he worked in the Pirates system, three as a manager at Double-A. He joined the Marlins in 2009, led Double-A Jacksonville to a 2010 Southern League championship and then served as Florida’s roving minor league defensive coordinator from 2011-2012. He coached for Canada’s 2004 Olympic team and was on Team Canada’s coaching staff for each of the four World Baseball Classics. He served on the Baseball Canada staff that won bronze medals at both the 2008 and 2011 Baseball World Cups and the Gold Medal at the 2011 Pan-Am Games. As a player, he played 12 minor league seasons from 1985-1996, hitting .273 with 40 homers and 460 RBI in his career.

Jason Wood – Coordinator of Infield Instruction

Jason Wood joins the Giants organization in 2020 as the Coordinator of Infield Instruction after spending the past 11 seasons working in the Rangers organization. He managed in the Texas system for each of the last nine years with his last five coming at the Triple-A level. In those nine seasons, he guided his team to the playoffs five different times, including a championship series appearance with Triple-A Round Rock in 2015. In 2014, Wood was tabbed as the Texas League’s Manager of the Year after steering Double-A Frisco to a league-best 80 wins. In 2012 and 2013, Baseball America named him the Carolina League’s top managerial prospect for his work managing Class-A Advanced Myrtle Beach. As a player, Wood played professionally for 18 seasons as an infielder from 1991-2008. He appeared in 153 career Major League games from 1998-2008 with Oakland, Detroit and Florida. He graduated from McLane High School in Fresno, CA and attended Fresno State University. He and his wife, Sissy, have three daughters: Francesca, Daniela and Gemma.

Additionally, the Giants have made the following new hires to their minor league field staffs for 2020: Garvin Alston Sr. (Pitching Coach, San Jose), Pat Burrell (Hitting Coach, San Jose), Tony Diggs (Manager, AZL Giants Orange), Cory Elasik (Hitting Coach, AZL Giants Orange), Jeremiah Knackstedt (Fundamentals Coach, AZL Giants Orange), Craig Maddox (Hitting Coach, DSL Giants Black), Paul Oseguera (Pitching Coach, Salem-Keizer), Dennis Pelfrey (Manager, San Jose), Luis Pino (Pitching Coach, DSL Giants Orange), Alain Quijano (Pitching Coach, Augusta) and Lenn Sakata (Manager, Salem-Keizer).

The Giants have also hired the following staff members to their player development medical team: Aaron Cunanan (Coordinator of Sports Science ), Christian Fosler (Athletic Trainer, AZL Giants Black), Trevor Harris (Strength & Conditioning Coach, DSL Giants Black), Kellen Lee (Minor League Mental Skills Coach), Dustin Luepker (Director of Minor League Medical), Andy Lyon (Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Strength & Conditioning), Amy Ogren (Assistant, Biomechanics), Jessica Placencia (High Performance Chef), Adam Rodrigues (Coordinator of Minor League Nutrition), Francisco Rodriguez (Minor League Mental Skills Coach) and Isaiah Yoder (Athletic Trainer, DSL Giants Orange).

SAN FRANCISCO’S 2020 AFFILIATE STAFFS:

SACRAMENTO (AAA)

Manager.................................................................................................... Dave Brundage

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Glenn Dishman

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Damon Minor

Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Jolbert Cabrera

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... David Getsoff

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Hiro Sato

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Andy King

Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... C.J. Picerni

Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Danny Boessenecker

RICHMOND (AA)

Manager.................................................................................................... Jose Alguacil

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Steve Kline

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Doug Clark

Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Lipso Nava

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Garrett Havig

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Mark Spadavecchia

Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... Victor Cairo Acosta

Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Brent Drevalas

SAN JOSE (A Advanced)

Manager.................................................................................................... Dennis Pelfrey

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Garvin Alston Sr.

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Pat Burrell

Fundamentals Coach ................................................................................. Gary Davenport

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Vito Maffei

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Jesse White

Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... Ray Ortega

Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Ryan Bobb

AUGUSTA (A)

Manager.................................................................................................... Carlos Valderrama

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Alain Quijano

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Jake Fox

Fundamentals Coach ................................................................................. Wilfredo Romero

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Chad Lewis

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Joe Palazzolo

Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... Nate Keavy

Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Samantha Unger

SALEM KEIZER (Short-Season)

Manager.................................................................................................... Lenn Sakata

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Paul Oseguera

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Michael Brdar

Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Eliezer Zambrano

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Tim Vigue

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Matt Jordan

ARIZONA GIANTS BLACK (Rookie)

Manager.................................................................................................... Michael Johnson

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Michael Couchee

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Travis Ishikawa

Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Ydwin Villegas

Trainer....................................................................................................... Christian Fosler

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Cesar Velazquez-Mosqueda

ARIZONA GIANTS ORANGE (Rookie)

Manager.................................................................................................... Tony Diggs

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Mario Rodriguez

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Cory Elasik

Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Jeremiah Knackstedt

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Chris Gorosics

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Nicholas Fajardo

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BLACK (Rookie)

Manager.................................................................................................... Juan Ciriaco

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Osiris Matos

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Craig Maddox

Coach ....................................................................................................... Jose Medina

Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Pedro Wilson

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Trevor Harris

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE ORANGE (Rookie)

Manager.................................................................................................... Jose Montilla

Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Luis Pino

Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Juan Parra

Coach........................................................................................................ Lisandro King

Coach........................................................................................................ Hector Ortiz

Trainer....................................................................................................... Isaiah Yoder

Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Alfonso Tusent