San Francisco Giants announce 2020 player development staff and affiliate staffs
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - San Francisco Giants club President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, announced today the club's player development staff and affiliate staffs for the 2020 season.
SAN FRANCISCO’S 2020 PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF:
Director of Player Development............................................................................. Kyle Haines
Assistant Director of Player Development Administration........................................ Eric Flemming
Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Joe Amalfitano
Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Gene Clines
Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Shawon Dunston
Special Assistant, Player Development.................................................................... Dave Righetti
Hitting Coordinator................................................................................................ Dave Hansen
Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Hitting/Salem-Keizer Hitting Coach............... Michael Brdar
Pitching Coordinator.............................................................................................. Justin Lehr
Assistant Pitching Coordinator................................................................................ Clay Rapada
Coordinator of Pitching Sciences............................................................................. Matt Daniels
Rehab Pitching Coordinator.................................................................................... Matt Yourkin
Senior Baseball Operations Analyst......................................................................... Michael Gries
Coordinator of Fundamentals................................................................................. Tom Trebelhorn
Coordinator of Latin American Development.......................................................... Hector Borg
Outfield and Baserunning Coordinator.................................................................... Tim Leiper
Coordinator of Infield Instruction............................................................................ Jason Wood
Roving Pitching Instructor....................................................................................... Ryan Vogelsong
Roving Catching Instructor...................................................................................... Eli Whiteside
Director of Minor League Medical........................................................................... Dustin Luepker
Coordinator of Minor League Medical .................................................................... Ryo Watanabe
Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Medical/RICH ATC........................................ Garrett Havig
Coordinator, Latin American Medical/DSL ATC......................................................... Aquiles Torrealba
Coordinator of Sports Science................................................................................. Aaron Cunanan
Coordinator of Minor League Strength & Conditioning............................................. Adam Vish
Coordinator, Latin American Strength & Conditioning.............................................. Sergio Rojas
Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Strength & Conditioning............................... Andy Lyon
Arizona Physical Therapist...................................................................................... Frank Perez
Arizona Physical Therapist...................................................................................... Kyle Belski
Minor League Mental Skills Coach........................................................................... Kellen Lee
Minor League Mental Skills Coach........................................................................... Francisco Rodriguez
Coordinator of Minor League Nutrition................................................................... Adam Rodrigues
High Performance Chef.......................................................................................... Jessica Placencia
Assistant, Biomechanics......................................................................................... Amy Ogren
Director of Arizona Field Operations....................................................................... Josh Warstler
Manager of Minor League Field Operations............................................................. Jeff Winsor
Bios for New Player Development Staff
Michael Brdar – Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Hitting/Salem-Keizer Hitting Coach
Michael Brdar begins his first season in the Giants organization in his dual role of the club’s Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Hitting and the Hitting Coach with Salem-Keizer. Brdar comes to the Giants by way of the University of Michigan, where he spent the past two seasons on the staff of Michigan Baseball. He joined the Wolverines in January of 2018 as a program assistant and transitioned to his role as a volunteer coach in 2019 where he worked primarily with Michigan’s outfield and assisted with the hitters. As a player, Brdar began his collegiate career at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA before transferring to Michigan for his final two years of eligibility. During his senior season, he was named to the All-Big Ten Conference first team after posting a .310 average as a shortstop and leading the team with 75 hits while helping guide the Wolverines to an NCAA Tournament appearance. He was selected by St. Louis in the 36th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft and spent one season in their minor league system, hitting .235 in 31 games played for the GCL Cardinals.
Tim Leiper – Outfield & Baserunning Coordinator
Tim Leiper embarks on his first season with the Giants in 2020 as the minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator. From December 2013 through the 2018 season, Leiper was the Blue Jays first base coach. He originally joined the Jays in 2013 as a senior advisor in player development. His coaching career began with the Mets in 1996 before he joined the Expos in 2000 to manage in their minor league system. In 2003, he managed one season in the Red Sox system before taking the helm of the Orioles triple-A club in 2004. From 2006-2008 he worked in the Pirates system, three as a manager at Double-A. He joined the Marlins in 2009, led Double-A Jacksonville to a 2010 Southern League championship and then served as Florida’s roving minor league defensive coordinator from 2011-2012. He coached for Canada’s 2004 Olympic team and was on Team Canada’s coaching staff for each of the four World Baseball Classics. He served on the Baseball Canada staff that won bronze medals at both the 2008 and 2011 Baseball World Cups and the Gold Medal at the 2011 Pan-Am Games. As a player, he played 12 minor league seasons from 1985-1996, hitting .273 with 40 homers and 460 RBI in his career.
Jason Wood – Coordinator of Infield Instruction
Jason Wood joins the Giants organization in 2020 as the Coordinator of Infield Instruction after spending the past 11 seasons working in the Rangers organization. He managed in the Texas system for each of the last nine years with his last five coming at the Triple-A level. In those nine seasons, he guided his team to the playoffs five different times, including a championship series appearance with Triple-A Round Rock in 2015. In 2014, Wood was tabbed as the Texas League’s Manager of the Year after steering Double-A Frisco to a league-best 80 wins. In 2012 and 2013, Baseball America named him the Carolina League’s top managerial prospect for his work managing Class-A Advanced Myrtle Beach. As a player, Wood played professionally for 18 seasons as an infielder from 1991-2008. He appeared in 153 career Major League games from 1998-2008 with Oakland, Detroit and Florida. He graduated from McLane High School in Fresno, CA and attended Fresno State University. He and his wife, Sissy, have three daughters: Francesca, Daniela and Gemma.
Additionally, the Giants have made the following new hires to their minor league field staffs for 2020: Garvin Alston Sr. (Pitching Coach, San Jose), Pat Burrell (Hitting Coach, San Jose), Tony Diggs (Manager, AZL Giants Orange), Cory Elasik (Hitting Coach, AZL Giants Orange), Jeremiah Knackstedt (Fundamentals Coach, AZL Giants Orange), Craig Maddox (Hitting Coach, DSL Giants Black), Paul Oseguera (Pitching Coach, Salem-Keizer), Dennis Pelfrey (Manager, San Jose), Luis Pino (Pitching Coach, DSL Giants Orange), Alain Quijano (Pitching Coach, Augusta) and Lenn Sakata (Manager, Salem-Keizer).
The Giants have also hired the following staff members to their player development medical team: Aaron Cunanan (Coordinator of Sports Science ), Christian Fosler (Athletic Trainer, AZL Giants Black), Trevor Harris (Strength & Conditioning Coach, DSL Giants Black), Kellen Lee (Minor League Mental Skills Coach), Dustin Luepker (Director of Minor League Medical), Andy Lyon (Assistant Coordinator of Minor League Strength & Conditioning), Amy Ogren (Assistant, Biomechanics), Jessica Placencia (High Performance Chef), Adam Rodrigues (Coordinator of Minor League Nutrition), Francisco Rodriguez (Minor League Mental Skills Coach) and Isaiah Yoder (Athletic Trainer, DSL Giants Orange).
SAN FRANCISCO’S 2020 AFFILIATE STAFFS:
SACRAMENTO (AAA)
Manager.................................................................................................... Dave Brundage
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Glenn Dishman
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Damon Minor
Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Jolbert Cabrera
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... David Getsoff
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Hiro Sato
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Andy King
Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... C.J. Picerni
Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Danny Boessenecker
RICHMOND (AA)
Manager.................................................................................................... Jose Alguacil
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Steve Kline
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Doug Clark
Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Lipso Nava
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Garrett Havig
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Mark Spadavecchia
Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... Victor Cairo Acosta
Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Brent Drevalas
SAN JOSE (A Advanced)
Manager.................................................................................................... Dennis Pelfrey
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Garvin Alston Sr.
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Pat Burrell
Fundamentals Coach ................................................................................. Gary Davenport
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Vito Maffei
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Jesse White
Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... Ray Ortega
Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Ryan Bobb
AUGUSTA (A)
Manager.................................................................................................... Carlos Valderrama
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Alain Quijano
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Jake Fox
Fundamentals Coach ................................................................................. Wilfredo Romero
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Chad Lewis
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Joe Palazzolo
Bullpen Catcher......................................................................................... Nate Keavy
Associate Analyst....................................................................................... Samantha Unger
SALEM KEIZER (Short-Season)
Manager.................................................................................................... Lenn Sakata
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Paul Oseguera
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Michael Brdar
Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Eliezer Zambrano
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Tim Vigue
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Matt Jordan
ARIZONA GIANTS BLACK (Rookie)
Manager.................................................................................................... Michael Johnson
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Michael Couchee
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Travis Ishikawa
Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Ydwin Villegas
Trainer....................................................................................................... Christian Fosler
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Cesar Velazquez-Mosqueda
ARIZONA GIANTS ORANGE (Rookie)
Manager.................................................................................................... Tony Diggs
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Mario Rodriguez
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Cory Elasik
Fundamentals Coach.................................................................................. Jeremiah Knackstedt
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Chris Gorosics
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Nicholas Fajardo
DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BLACK (Rookie)
Manager.................................................................................................... Juan Ciriaco
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Osiris Matos
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Craig Maddox
Coach ....................................................................................................... Jose Medina
Athletic Trainer.......................................................................................... Pedro Wilson
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Trevor Harris
DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE ORANGE (Rookie)
Manager.................................................................................................... Jose Montilla
Pitching Coach........................................................................................... Luis Pino
Hitting Coach............................................................................................. Juan Parra
Coach........................................................................................................ Lisandro King
Coach........................................................................................................ Hector Ortiz
Trainer....................................................................................................... Isaiah Yoder
Strength and Conditioning Coach................................................................ Alfonso Tusent