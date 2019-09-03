Texas Rangers Youth Academy Notebook: Christopher Marcellus looks ahead

Christopher Marcellus is personally aware of the impact playing at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, Presented by Toyota, can have on developing baseball skills. His older brother, Joshua, received a baseball scholarship from Bethany College and chose the Academy to host his signing day

His older brother, Joshua, received a baseball scholarship from Bethany College and chose the Academy to host his signing day event last month. The younger Marcellus is making his own way at the facility, and he’s scheduled to take yet another step on that path next month when he participates in the 2020 MLB/USA Baseball Dream Series at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Reginald, Joshua, Angela, and Christopher Marcellus at Joshua's Signing Day at the Academy in November.

“What I am looking forward to about participating in the Dream Series is learning from the experienced baseball players and coaches that will be instructing us. I am also looking forward to travelling and having the opportunity to display my skills,” Christopher Marcellus said.

The Sachse High School sophomore earned the Dream Series invitation after playing in the Academy’s RBI league the past two seasons and making the 2018 and 2019 RBI All-Star 15U baseball teams competing in the RBI Southwest Regionals. He also competed on the Rangers Academy team in the Commissioner’s Cup Tournament in Cleveland this summer as part of All-Star Game festivities.

“The Academy has helped me with growth as a baseball player, growth as a person, and exposure to many opportunities,” Christopher Marcellus remarked.

Christopher Marcellus and fellow Academy participant, Julian Olivo (senior, Pinkston High School), were both invited to the January 16 through 20 event that is designed to prepare pitchers and catchers for the high school baseball season. The Dream Series features pitching, catching, and defensive workouts with former Major League players, along with seminars and guest speakers.

For Christopher Marcellus, it’s another opportunity to keep working towards his overall goal.

“My goals in the game of baseball are to get better as a baseball player and as a person and play at a DI or DII College and then play in the MLB,” he said.

Holiday Cheer

Over 200 Academy participants and their families got a head start on celebrating Christmas on Wednesday, December 18 at a Christmas party thrown by Texas Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman.

Activities included food, crafts, games, and appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and more. Each child also received a gift to take home and open on Christmas morning.

Among those in attendance for the festivities was Rangers Manager Chris Woodward, who was enjoying the opportunity to represent the Rangers and give back to the community.

“We care. Our team truly does care. To come back and show that and to be a part of that – to see these kids’ faces and get to know them a little bit – they’ll remember me a couple years from now. They’ll remember (Rangers owners) Ray (Davis) and Neil (Leibman). One of these days we’re going to have a big leaguer come out of here and maybe one day I’ll manage one of these kids.”

Woodward at the Academy Christmas party on December 18

Winter Academy Training Program

The Winter Academy Training Program begins January 13 and runs through February 27.

Monday and Wednesday sessions will be for 18U baseball and softball players. Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be for 12U baseball and softball players. All sessions run from 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Registration is available at texasrangers.com/academy.