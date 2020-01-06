Coming to Globe Life Field for the first time. The 2nd annual Arlington All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival on Saturday, May 9, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX (January 6, 2020) Take me out to the … 2nd Annual Arlington All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival, hosted at Globe Life Field for the first time on Saturday, May 9th from 12:00PM-5:00PM (Session 1) & 6:30PM – 11:30PM (Session 2). Experience the brand new Globe

ARLINGTON, TX (January 6, 2020) Take me out to the … 2nd Annual Arlington All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival, hosted at Globe Life Field for the first time on Saturday, May 9th from 12:00PM-5:00PM (Session 1) & 6:30PM – 11:30PM (Session 2). Experience the brand new Globe Life Field with hundreds of craft beer, wine, and cocktail brands from around the world. Additionally, experience local live bands, DJs, outdoor games, giveaways, product samples, food vendors, and more!

Ticket holders will receive admission to the event, including a keepsake glass for sampling, voucher for two tickets to a future Rangers game at Globe Life Field during the 2020 season (certain restrictions apply) and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get a professional photo in the Rangers dugout after walking the bases and warning track. Those Early Bird GA tickets start at $39.95 until February 17th. VIP ticket holders receive 1-hour early admission to the event, access to special VIP areas, private bathrooms, seating, air conditioning, and additional exclusive product samples. Those Early Bird VIP tickets start at $49.95 until February 17th.

Produced by UpcomingEvents.com, a national-based marketing and media agency, the All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival debuted at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in 2017 to a sell-out crowd and just hosted their 3nd annual event on May 11, 2019. Planning to take the festival across the nation, Ray Sheehan, Partner of UpcomingEvents.com says, “We are thrilled to be one of the first major events at this beautiful new ballpark. It is certain to be a “can’t miss” event with entertainment and great craft beer, wine, and cocktails both local and from around the world!” “This event really offers something for everyone, and there is nothing better than having a good time while doing good.”

The All-Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival benefits The Trauma Survivors Foundation. This event is 21+ only, proper ID is required.

For more details and ticket info: https://www.ballparkfestival.com/arlington/