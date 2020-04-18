Twins, partners to convert 2019 Homer Hankies into cotton face masks for frontline workers

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Working to fill an urgent and critical public need, the Minnesota Twins, along with the Star Tribune and CUB, today announced they have partnered with Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Love Your Melon to convert excess inventory of the 2019 Homer Hanky™ into cotton face masks,

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Working to fill an urgent and critical public need, the Minnesota Twins, along with the Star Tribune and CUB, today announced they have partnered with Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Love Your Melon to convert excess inventory of the 2019 Homer Hanky™ into cotton face masks, which will then be distributed to healthcare providers, grocery workers and other nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 Homer Hanky, originally manufactured by Winona, Minnesota-based WinCraft, is a 100-percent cotton, terrycloth towel. The resulting masks meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for cloth face coverings, as they will provide comfort and security, while serving as an additional line of defense to airborne droplets.

“When waved together by 50,000 people, the Homer Hanky is a symbol of the unity, respect and passion that define us as Minnesotans – the same traits that will see our state through the COVID-19 crisis,” said Nancy O’Brien, Twins Vice President of Community Engagement. “We are beyond grateful to partner with Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Love Your Melon to transform otherwise unused stock of this iconic item into essential, protective material for those who are bravely and selflessly working to help us all during this pandemic.”

A single 2019 Homer Hanky can be made into multiple cotton face masks by the staffs at Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Love Your Melon.

“The generosity of spirit shown during the COVID-19 crisis reminds us once again that we have such an incredible community here in Minnesota,” said Paul Grangaard, Chairman & CEO of Faribault Woolen Mill Co. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Twins and Love Your Melon to help protect our selfless and crucial healthcare workers and food providers. Go Twins!”

“Love Your Melon is committed to serving those in need and we are excited to partner with the Minnesota Twins and Faribault Woolen Mill Co. in doing so,” said Zachary Quinn, Co-CEO of Love Your Melon. “In recent weeks, we have been able to leverage our domestic manufacturing partners to create protective face masks for children battling cancer and their families as well as the medical community. Our efforts have not stopped there, and this collaboration is an extension of that.”

Production on Homer Hanky masks has begun; as inventory is completed, the masks will be distributed to regional healthcare providers via existing partnerships with the Twins and Love Your Melon, to CUB grocery store workers via the Twins, and to other nonprofit organizations as available.

Love Your Melon will be providing the polypropylene surgical wrap material and elastic to Faribault Woolen Mills Co., whose team of seventh-generation craftspeople will transform the Homer Hankies into lined, protective face masks. Through rounds of materials sampling with the team at M Health Fairview, the surgical wrap material was deemed the most readily acceptable material to repurpose into face masks for visitors and for healthcare workers who are not directly patient-facing. The Homer Hanky will be used on the outer side of the mask and the surgical wrap material will be used as the lining.

About Faribault Woolen Mill Co.

Founded in 1865 on the banks of the Cannon River in Faribault, MN, the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. is a living, surviving testament to American craftsmanship and perseverance. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west, to comforting our troops through both world wars and global hot spots yet today, our woolens are woven into American History. Our 155-year-old story is still being written, as seventh-generation craftspeople transform raw wool into blankets, throws, scarves and apparel of remarkable comfort and quality. For more information, please visit faribaultmill.com. Follow Faribault Woolen Mill on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the latest.

About Love Your Melon

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as to supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while sophomores in college. Fifty percent of profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations Love Your Melon supports in the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 191,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $7.1 million to fund cancer research and therapeutic experiences. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at loveyourmelon.com. Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see the latest happenings.