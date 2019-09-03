Tyler Barnes of the Milwaukee Brewers honored with the 2019 Robert O. Fishel Award

SAN DIEGO – Tyler Barnes, Senior Vice President of Communications & Affiliate Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, has been named the recipient of the 2019 Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence, presented this evening during the Baseball Winter Meetings. The Robert O. Fishel Award, named after the longtime

SAN DIEGO – Tyler Barnes, Senior Vice President of Communications & Affiliate Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, has been named the recipient of the 2019 Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence, presented this evening during the Baseball Winter Meetings.

The Robert O. Fishel Award, named after the longtime baseball executive, goes to the “active, non-uniformed representative of Major League Baseball whose ethics, character, dedication, service, professionalism and humanitarianism best represent the standards propounded by Robert O. Fishel.” An executive with the Cleveland Indians, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League Office, Fishel was the inaugural winner of the Award in 1981.

Barnes completed his 14th season with the Brewers in 2019 and was promoted to his current position in 2017. He directs efforts related to broadcasting, media relations, publications and Brewers.com. The Kansas City native also plays a key role in the Club’s Spring Training operations, including the development of the Brewers’ new facility, American Family Fields of Phoenix. Barnes also oversees the team’s relationship with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats. Prior to joining the Brewers, Barnes spent six years with the Detroit Tigers and five with the Houston Astros in marketing and communications role. He also worked for as Chief Marketing Officer for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Barnes is an active supporter of Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa and serves on the board of Africa On Deck, which promotes children’s participation in baseball in underserved areas of Johannesburg. The Trinity College graduate and his wife, Monica, have two sons, Avery and Cole.

Fishel Award nominees are submitted by the 30 Major League Clubs and league officials. The nominees are voted upon by active past winners and MLB officials. The previous winners of the Fishel Award are:

1981 – Robert O. Fishel, American League

1982 – Robert W. Brown, Baltimore Orioles

1983 – Larry Shenk, Philadelphia Phillies

1984 – Arthur E. (Red) Patterson, California Angels

1985 – Jim Ferguson, Cincinnati Reds

1986 – Fred Claire, Los Angeles Dodgers

1987 – Jim Toomey, St. Louis Cardinals

1988 – Tom Mee, Minnesota Twins

1989 – Donald Davidson, Houston Astros

1990 – Ned Colletti, Chicago Cubs

1991 – Phyllis K. Merhige, American League

1992 – Richard Griffin, Montreal Expos

1993 – John Blake, Texas Rangers

1994 – Katy Feeney, National League

1995 – Howard Starkman, Toronto Blue Jays

1996 – Bill Guilfoile, National Baseball Hall of Fame

1997 – Dick Bresciani, Boston Red Sox

1998 – Jay Horwitz, New York Mets

1999 – Bob DiBiasio, Cleveland Indians

2000 – Tim Mead, Anaheim Angels

2001 – Rob Matwick, Houston Astros

2002 – Mike Swanson, Arizona Diamondbacks

2003 – Rick Vaughn, Tampa Bay Devil Rays

2004 – Jeff Idelson, National Baseball Hall of Fame

2005 – Randy Adamack, Seattle Mariners

2006 – Rob Butcher, Cincinnati Reds

2007 – Richard Levin, Major League Baseball

2008 – Scott Reifert, Chicago White Sox

2009 – Patrick Courtney, Major League Baseball

2010 – Jay Alves, Colorado Rockies

2011 – Jim Trdinich, Pittsburgh Pirates

2012 – Staci Slaughter, San Francisco Giants

2013 – Tim Hevly, Seattle Mariners

2014 – Jason Zillo, New York Yankees

*2015 *– Brian Bartow, St. Louis Cardinals

*2016 *– Bart Swain, Cleveland Indians

2017 – Gene Dias, Houston Astros

2018 – Josh Rawitch, Arizona Diamondbacks

# # #