Update on Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun

Surprise, Arizona—Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun underwent surgery today at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

The surgery was performed by ENY-Otolaryngologist Dr.Jordan Weiner. During the surgery, Calhoun had a plate inserted to stabilize his fractured jaw. He will have limited physical activity for approximately two weeks before being re-evaluated.

Calhoun was hit in the mouth area by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias with two out in the first inning of Sunday’s game in Surprise. He was removed from the game and attended to by Rangers medical personnel before being transported to Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. A CT scan and examination revealed the jaw fracture.