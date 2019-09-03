White Sox announce four roster moves

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have announced the following four roster moves: Declined to tender 2020 contracts to right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr, left-hander Caleb Frare and infielder Yolmer Sánchez; Released right-hander Thyago Vieira. Vieira was released in order to pursue an opportunity to play in Japan. All remaining unsigned

All remaining unsigned players on the White Sox 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for the 2020 season.

Following the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster decreases to 36.