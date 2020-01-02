Yankees' Germán disciplined

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension of Germán will include nine games served while he was on Administrative Leave between his

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension of Germán will include nine games served while he was on Administrative Leave between his September 19th placement and the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, as well as nine Yankees’ 2019 Postseason games, now leaving 63 games remaining to be served in the 2020 regular season. Germán has agreed not to appeal the discipline. He also has agreed to make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based non-profit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence. Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Germán will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline: “My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo Germán violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Germán violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”