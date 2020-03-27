Bask in the '86 Mets Saturday on MLB Network

NEW YORK -- Those Mets fans trafficking in nostalgia will have another chance to watch some classic games on Saturday while sheltering in place. MLB Network plans to commemorate the 1986 postseason with a full day of programming. • Watch the '86 Mets on Saturday At 11:30 a.m. and 12:30

NEW YORK -- Those Mets fans trafficking in nostalgia will have another chance to watch some classic games on Saturday while sheltering in place. MLB Network plans to commemorate the 1986 postseason with a full day of programming.

• Watch the '86 Mets on Saturday

At 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET, the Network will air “Postseason to Remember” -- a look at the 1986 League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Angels and the Mets and Astros. Then at 2:30 p.m., NLCS Game 5 -- highlighted by Gary Carter’s walk-off single to put the Mets on the cusp of a pennant -- will air in its entirety.

Next up, at 6:30 p.m., “MLB’s 20 Greatest Games” will continue counting down with a feature on 1986 NLCS Game 6, which the Mets won in 16 innings. Bob Costas and Tom Verducci will host that special, followed by the game airing in its entirety at 8 p.m.

The Mets, of course, used that magical NLCS run to make their third World Series in team history, ultimately bringing home the title in seven games against the Red Sox.

