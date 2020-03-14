These players will lead MLB in HRs this season
There are a lot of big-time sluggers across MLB today, but that doesn't mean the home run race for any given season is easy to forecast. At this time a year ago, Pete Alonso was a highly regarded but unproven prospect. Look at him now, the reigning home run king
At this time a year ago,
But a little unpredictability won't stop us. MLB.com enlisted five writers to pick a total of 10 contenders to be the 2020 Major League home run king. You might think of some as favorites; others might be under the radar -- for now.
Health is of course a big factor if you want to outhomer the rest of baseball.
Here are the picks.
Mike Trout, Angels
2019 HR total: 45
He has to do it eventually, right? Right.
Trout's home run total has increased three straight times, from 29 in 2016 to 33 in '17 to 39 in '18 to 45 in '19. He hit one homer every 10.4 at-bats last season, the best rate of any qualified hitter. Trout's contact quality was the best it's ever been. He barreled the ball more than he ever has, his .669 expected slugging percentage led MLB (his real .645 slugging percentage, a career high, ranked second to Christian Yelich), and he drove the ball in the air more often than any other hitter. Trout crushes homers as hard as anybody (17 hit 110-plus mph) and as far as anybody (six hit 450-plus feet). And he's Mike Trout. If there's something he hasn't done, he will. -- David Adler
Pete Alonso, Mets
2019 HR total: 53
Alonso might be the game's next 60-homer bat. The guy who popped 53 over 161 games as a rookie is as good a pick as any. Alonso wasn't even guaranteed a spot on the big league roster when Spring Training began last year, but he made the club and took the league by storm, leading all MLB players in the home run department and setting a new rookie record, surpassing Judge's monster 52-homer 2017 on the second-to-last day of the year.
Unsurprisingly, the Polar Bear also ranked among the MLB leaders in producing barrels, tying Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr. for second in that category with 66. The 25-year-old could benefit from a reduced ground-ball rate (40.8% in 2019), which would give him more chances to hit the ball out of the park. But even if nothing changes from last year, Alonso will have a good shot to become MLB’s first back-to-back leader since José Bautista from 2010-11. -- Thomas Harrigan
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
2019 HR total: 47

Bellinger has made a habit of being in the Dodgers’ lineup pretty much daily, playing in 156 games last year and 162 in 2018, after making an in-season debut in '17. That gives him a great chance to hit a home run any day, again making it likely he will hit many of them.
His expected slugging percentage of .638 in 2019 was third among qualified hitters behind only Trout and Nelson Cruz, which tells us that the contact he makes is not to be ignored. -- Sarah Langs
Joey Gallo, Rangers
2019 HR total: 22
So, if Gallo puts a full season together and continues to make gains with his approach -- look out. This guy has averaged one homer for every 12 at-bats across a career that might still be peaking (Gallo is only 26), and that’s a McGwire-esque, Ruthian pace. Gallo barrels the ball more than anyone, and he rips his fly balls and line drives harder than anyone (he averaged a 101.2 mph exit velocity on those air balls in 2019). That’s a great recipe. -- Matt Kelly
Jorge Soler, Royals
2019 HR total: 48
This list would seem incomplete without last year’s AL home run king. Soler entered 2019 with a disappointing total of 38 career big flies in 307 games over parts of five seasons, but he finally stayed healthy, playing in all 162 games, and shattered the franchise single-season record. While that feels like a best-case-scenario sort of year, Soler’s power is legit.
Nobody in the Majors barreled the ball more times than Soler (70), who also hit the most homers that would have gone out at any of the 30 ballparks, per Statcast. That’s an important feat for a player who calls spacious Kauffman Stadium home, and Soler has the thunder in his bat to make 2019 just the beginning, as suggested by his second-half explosion (1.076 OPS, 25 homers). -- Andrew Simon
Miguel Sanó, Twins
2019 HR total: 34
Among those with at least 400 plate appearances in 2019, only teammate Nelson Cruz homered in a higher percentage of those chances than Sanó (7.7%). What Sanó needs now is more of those chances. Injuries have held him under 500 PA in each of the four full seasons since his July 2015 debut. If Sanó can finally stay in the lineup all year -- and perhaps trim one of the game’s highest K-rates just a bit -- the sky’s the limit. -- Simon
Matt Olson, Athletics
2019 HR total: 36

Last year’s injury seemed more like an aberration than a trend, and Olson has been durable since his days in the Minors. If he gets in a groove with that lovely pull swing, I like his chances as much as anyone. -- Kelly
Franmil Reyes, Indians
2019 HR total: 37

After a 2018 debut season in which he played in 87 games, Reyes played in 150 games in ‘19 and mashed 37 homers. With how hard he hits the ball, there’s plenty of reason to believe there are many more home runs waiting in that bat. Last year, 14.8% of his batted balls were barreled, tied for the 10th-highest such rate in the Majors (min 250 batted balls). Barrels typically result in extra-base hits, and that high rate bodes well for Reyes’ chances at leading the league. -- Langs
Eloy Jiménez, White Sox
2019 HR total: 31

Something clicked late in the year, however, as Jiménez not only increased his hard-hit rate, but also began to elevate the ball more. From Aug. 10 through season's end, Jiménez led the Majors in barrels (23) while slashing .322/.359/.626 with 13 homers in that span. At 23 years old, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is only beginning to tap into his immense power. -- Harrigan
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
2019 HR total: 15

Three of the top five hardest-hit balls of the 2019 MLB season came off the bat of Vlad Jr., the leaderboard alternating between him and Giancarlo Stanton. Those balls were all hit harder than 118 mph, something only three Major League hitters have done in a single season since Statcast began tracking five years ago: Stanton, Aaron Judge and Vlad Jr. It's not coincidence that Vladito is on a short list with the most recent slugger to chase 60 homers and another who smashed 50 that same year. To join them, Vladito just needs to elevate and celebrate. -- Adler