Judge has fractured rib; shut down for 2 weeks

TAMPA, Fla. -- Aaron Judge has been unable to participate in on-field batting practice this spring, and that is likely to continue for at least two more weeks after the Yankees slugger was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib that may require surgery, manager Aaron Boone

TAMPA, Fla. -- Aaron Judge has been unable to participate in on-field batting practice this spring, and that is likely to continue for at least two more weeks after the Yankees slugger was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib that may require surgery, manager Aaron Boone said Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Yankees plan to offer Judge two more weeks of rest before re-evaluating his progress with a CT scan. Boone said that his belief is that the rib injury dates to an attempted catch in the outfield last Sept. 18 against the Angels, which may partially explain why Judge has recently been mentioning discomfort in his right shoulder and right pectoral area.

“He had MRIs on the shoulder, chest, bone scans, CT scans, X-rays, all these things,” Boone said. “It was this particular CT scan that ultimately found it. For whatever reason, it’s an injury that was difficult to spot in the battery of tests.”

There is a chance that Judge will require surgery to remove the rib, a procedure which is similar to what has been recommended to players exhibiting signs of thoracic outlet syndrome.

“I wouldn’t say that’s off the table, but you wouldn’t want to do that right now, especially if the bone is healing,” Boone said.

One of the Yankees’ earliest-arriving players this spring, Judge initially shut down his on-field hitting in late January after experiencing shoulder soreness at the club’s Minor League complex. He recently resumed throwing at distances of up to 120 feet, but complained of pectoral discomfort during indoor hitting against coaches last week.

“Assuming it was September when it happened, he was obviously able to finish the season and play through it, dealing with shoulder and neck [soreness],” Boone said. “He went into the offseason thinking rest would handle it and he was able to do all of his normal workouts in the winter, throwing and hitting. Then as he got down here [in Tampa] and really started ramping up, especially with the hitting side of things, that’s when he got to a point where he needed to start getting some answers.”

Judge played in 155 games during his 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Award campaign, hitting an AL-leading 52 homers and finishing second in the AL MVP Award chase. Injuries have limited him to 228 of a possible 338 games in the last two years: 112 regular-season games in '18 and 102 last season, plus 14 postseason games over that span.

“It’s tough,” Judge said Thursday, before the rib fracture was announced. “In ’18, I had a fluke injury, getting hit [by a pitch, fracturing his right wrist]. That’s something you never want to have happen. And then the following year, straining an oblique, that’s pretty tough. I’m pretty frustrated with it. I want to be out there with my team, battling and supporting them on the field.”

With Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (right calf strain) both unlikely to be ready for the March 26 season opener at Baltimore, the Yanks’ outfield projects to feature Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and perhaps Miguel Andújar. Boone said that he is still not ready to rule out Judge being ready for that season-opening week.

“I'll never put anything past Aaron,” Boone said. “You guys can speculate all you want on when it is. First things first is two weeks from now. We'll take another look at and see what we're dealing with. … We’ll put together a plan for what he's going to be able to do in the weight room, continuing to keep his cardio going and doing things that don't aggravate or create any other symptoms of the pain that he's having.”

A year after setting Major League records by having 30 players serve 39 stints on the injured list, the Yankees have been hit hard by injuries again this spring.

Luis Severino will miss the entire season and part of next year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, while James Paxton is likely out until June as he recovers from back surgery. Stanton strained his right calf during workouts in late February and has resumed running on an anti-gravity treadmill, but is not performing baseball activities.

“You feel for the players,” Boone said. “I know how bad they want to be out there helping the club. We'll handle it as a group. We're made for dealing with adversity. Our group is very capable of handling that. We have a lot of confidence in everyone we have. We'll tackle it head on, support our guys that are injured and try to get them back as soon as possible.”