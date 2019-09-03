Astros opt to non-tender righty Sanchez (source)

HOUSTON -- The Astros cleared a spot on their 40-man roster on Monday by non-tendering veteran right-hander Aaron Sanchez, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Sanchez becomes a free agent and is the only player who will be non-tendered by Houston. Sanchez’s stint with the Astros was brief, covering only

HOUSTON -- The Astros cleared a spot on their 40-man roster on Monday by non-tendering veteran right-hander Aaron Sanchez, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Sanchez becomes a free agent and is the only player who will be non-tendered by Houston.

Sanchez’s stint with the Astros was brief, covering only four starts following his trade from the Blue Jays on July 31. He threw six no-hit innings in his first start with Houston on Aug. 3, which resulted in a combined no-hitter, and posted a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings before getting hurt. He underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder, which will cause him to be out until the middle of the 2020 season.

In 27 combined starts with the Blue Jays and Astros last season, Sanchez went 5-14 with a 5.89 ERA. He made $3.9 million this past season in his second year of arbitration, and MLB Trade Rumors projects that he will earn $5.6 million in ’20, making him an easy non-tender candidate, especially considering the injury.

Monday was the deadline for clubs to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players, a group for the Astros that included Sanchez and pitcher Joe Biagini, who came to Houston along with Sanchez in the trade with Toronto. Veteran right-handers Brad Peacock and Chris Devenski and outfielder Jake Marisnick were also tendered contracts.

The rest of the arbitration-eligible players are outfielder George Springer, shortstop Carlos Correa, utility infielder Aledmys Díaz, closer Roberto Osuna and starter Lance McCullers Jr., who’s set for a return in 2020 after missing all of this past season following Tommy John surgery.

By tendering the other players contracts, they are considered signed for next season and will negotiate with the Astros to determine a salary. If they can’t reach a deal by Jan. 10, each side will swap desired salaries for 2020 and head to an arbitration hearing to decide a number.

With Sanchez out of the picture and Gerrit Cole being a free agent, the Astros are looking to add one and possibly two starting pitchers this offseason. Their rotation will be headlined by 2019 American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke and McCullers. Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Rogelio Armenteros and Francis Martes should also be in the mix for a rotation spot, and the Astros are hoping top prospect Forrest Whitley will put it all together and reach Houston next season.

Still, the Astros are in the market to add a veteran arm to the rotation to replace Cole, who’s likely to sign elsewhere after finishing second in the AL Cy Young race to Verlander.