Rangers land rookie OF Garcia from Cardinals

The Rangers acquired 26-year-old outfielder Adolis García from the Cardinals on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, and right-hander Jimmy Herget was designated for assignment.

García had a .253/.301/.517 slash line with 32 home runs in 132 games for Triple-A Memphis last season and was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim. García made his Major League debut in 2018, going 2-for-17 in 21 games for St. Louis. He did not appear in the Majors in 2019 and retains his rookie status.

Before signing with the Cardinals in 2016, García played five seasons in the Cuban National Series and one season with the Yomiuri Giants in the Japan Central League. He has played primarily right field as a professional but also has experience in center and left.

The Rangers acquired Herget, 26, off waivers from the Reds on Dec. 2. He made his big league debut with Cincinnati last season, posting a 4.26 ERA over five appearances. In 48 appearances out of the bullpen for Triple-A Louisville, he posted a 2.91 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

Texas' 40-man roster remains full.

