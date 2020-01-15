How does AL Central shape up with Donaldson?
The American League Central is Comedy Central no more. Once a division loaded with more rebuilding projects than an HGTV series, the Central now figures to feature one of MLB’s more compelling division races… and it will be fun to follow it all on MLB Network.*
*Sorry, just had to complete the cable TV trifecta in that paragraph.
First, for the sake of perspective, here’s how FanGraphs’ projections frame this race:
AL Central, FanGraphs’ WAR projection (approximate win equivalent):— Devan Fink (@DevanFink) January 15, 2020
1. Twins* — 41.6 (89.3)
2. Indians — 41.6 (89.3)
3. White Sox — 37.9 (85.6)
4. Royals — 22.8 (70.5)
5. Tigers — 22.6 (70.3)
*Donaldson signing pending
This is going to be quite a fun race.
Yeah. That’s close.
Now, let’s take a closer look at the three teams up top and how this might all play out.
TWINS
Storyline: In 2019, the Twins jumped out to an 11 1/2-game lead by June 2, only to be dead even with the Indians on Aug. 11, only to run away with it again in September. But much like many great Twins seasons of the past, their bomba-boosted, 101-win effort was quickly upended by the Yankees in October. It left them hungry to further legitimize their roster.
Strength: This is a Twin-turbo lineup. Rather than rely on their record-setting offense from 2019 to repeat the past, the Twins staved off potential regression with the stunning acquisition of Donaldson on a four-year deal. So with an impact offense (every projected regular in the lineup is expected to fare better than league average in wRC+, per Steamer), the Twins ought to be able to outhit a lot of deficiencies.
Weakness: Minnesota seemed a safe bet to aggressively pursue one of the high-caliber starting arms in free agency, but the club took a different path. In addition to retaining
Possible upgrade: The Twins have elevated their big league profile while still building and retaining a strong farm system. They have the pieces to land an arm that further solidifies the starting group. If
INDIANS
Storyline: The narrative is that the Indians traded away a two-time Cy Young Award winner in
Strength: Pitching, period. While Kluber’s pedigree is unquestioned, the Indians barely felt his absence (or the absence of
Weakness: The lineup lacks depth. With Lindor at leadoff and
Possible upgrade: It feels like people have been clamoring for the Indians to add an outfielder throughout their current contention window, and there’s no reason to stop now. The return of
WHITE SOX
Storyline: This is nothing short of one of the most fascinating teams in the Majors. The White Sox entered the winter a trendy breakout pick because of the strides made by their young cornerstones in 2019, and they capitalized on their opportunity with a busy winter that put a lot of proven commodities on their roster.
Strength: Upside. No team in the Central has more of it right now, and that -- even more than the additions of
Weakness: Though Grandal’s framing skills will help, it’s still hard to be totally sold on the pitching. The two external additions to the rotation --
Possible upgrade: General manager Rick Hahn has had a busy winter, and we’re inclined to let him put his feet up and see what happens. But if the Sox add anywhere between now and Opening Day, it would probably be in the bullpen. The relief market is pretty picked over at this point, but
PRESENT-DAY PREDICTION!
If you’re betting with your brain, then assume that a Twins team with a loaded lineup and flexible farm system figures out a way to stay on top, with the Indians vying for a Wild Card spot and the White Sox surging north of .500 but falling short of October.
If you’re betting with braver parts of your body, the White Sox do have all the ingredients to become overnight contenders -- a la the Braves, who went from 72 wins in 2017 to the top of the National League East the following year. Keep the Indians in second place and put the Twins, reliant on an iffy rotation and the aging bats of Donaldson and
Put me down for the latter, because fortune favors the bold.
Anthony Castrovince has been a reporter for MLB.com since 2004. Read his columns and follow him on Twitter at @Castrovince.