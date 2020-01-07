Cishek, White Sox agree to 1-year deal (source)

The White Sox and free-agent reliever Steve Cishek have agreed to a one-year deal with a club option for 2021, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. Cishek will make a guaranteed $6 million on the deal. He'll earn $5.25 million in 2020, and his club option for 2021

Cishek will make a guaranteed $6 million on the deal. He'll earn $5.25 million in 2020, and his club option for 2021 is worth $6.75 million with a $750,000 buyout if Chicago doesn't pick it up.

The club hasn't confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cishek was one of the better relievers left on the market, with an ERA under three in each of the last four seasons. The 33-year-old right-hander made 70 appearances for the Cubs last season with a 2.95 ERA, seven saves and 57 strikeouts in 64 innings.

Cishek's deal is the latest in a busy offseason for the White Sox, whose moves include bringing back José Abreu and James McCann; signing Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and Gio González; and trading for Nomar Mazara.