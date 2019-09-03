Avila going to Twins on 1-year deal (reports)

Catcher Alex Avila and the Twins are in agreement on a one-year, $4.25 million deal, according to multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report. The Twins have not confirmed the signing. Avila, 32, has played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues. He hit .207 with nine

Catcher Alex Avila and the Twins are in agreement on a one-year, $4.25 million deal, according to multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report. The Twins have not confirmed the signing.

Avila, 32, has played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues. He hit .207 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 63 games for the D-backs last season.