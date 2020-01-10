Colomé, Mazara agree to deals with White Sox

The White Sox have agreed to terms with the following five players, avoiding arbitration, and have no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2020 season: • Right-handed pitchers Alex Colomé ($10,532,500 million) and Evan Marshall ($1.1 million) • Infielder Leury García ($3.250 million) • Outfielder Nomar Mazara ($5.560 million) • Left-hander

The White Sox have agreed to terms with the following five players, avoiding arbitration, and have no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2020 season:

• Right-handed pitchers Alex Colomé ($10,532,500 million) and Evan Marshall ($1.1 million)

• Infielder Leury García ($3.250 million)

• Outfielder Nomar Mazara ($5.560 million)

• Left-hander Carlos Rodón ($4.450 million)

Colomé posted 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA for a 2019 squad out of contention shortly after the All-Star break. Colomé’s FIP was 4.08 and his ERA -- which was 2.02 in 36 games during the first half -- rose to 3.91 over 26 games after the All-Star break.