Red Sox part ways with manager Alex Cora

The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that they have "mutually agreed to part ways" with manager Alex Cora. The decision comes one day after Cora was named in Major League Baseball's findings from its investigation of the Astros' sign-stealing allegations in the 2017 season. Cora, who was Houston's bench coach

The decision comes one day after Cora was named in Major League Baseball's findings from its investigation of the Astros' sign-stealing allegations in the 2017 season. Cora, who was Houston's bench coach in 2017, was found to have been involved in developing and utilizing ways to use the replay room to transmit signs.

“Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation," the Red Sox said in a statement on behalf of owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora. "Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Monday that Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were both suspended for a full season, and Houston owner Jim Crane followed by dismissing both Luhnow and Hinch. Cora, who led the Red Sox to 108 wins and a World Series title in his first year at the helm in 2018, was deemed by Manfred to be heavily involved in the violations that led to the sanctions in Houston.

“Cora was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs,” Manfred wrote in his findings. “Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players’ conduct. I will withhold determining the appropriate level of discipline for Cora until after the [Department of Investigations] completes its investigation of the allegations that the Red Sox engaged in impermissible electronic sign stealing in 2018 while Cora was the manager.”

Cora went 192-132 (.593) in his two seasons as Boston's manager following his lone season as Houston's bench coach. Along with winning the World Series in 2017 as a bench coach and '18 as a manager, Cora won the 2007 World Series with the Red Sox during his 14-year playing career.

“I want to thank John, Tom, Sam, the players, our coaching staff and the entire Red Sox organization," Cora said. "I especially want to thank my family for their love and support. We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization. I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward.

"My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston. I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly.”

