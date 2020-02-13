Verdugo (back) reportedly to miss Opening Day

There is a chance that newly acquired Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo won’t take the diamond with his new club on Opening Day. The Red Sox are still determining whether Verdugo will be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from a back injury, a source tells

There is a chance that newly acquired Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo won’t take the diamond with his new club on Opening Day.

The Red Sox are still determining whether Verdugo will be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from a back injury, a source tells MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Boston’s position players have yet to report to Spring Training. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier was first to report that Verdugo could miss Opening Day. The ailment in Verdugo’s back and oblique areas hampered him over the last two months of the 2019 campaign.

Verdugo was part of the Sox’s return for Mookie Betts and David Price in a blockbuster trade with the Dodgers, alongside prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. The Red Sox could choose to be conservative with Verdugo, with hopes that a slow start could ensure that he plays more games overall in 2020.

The Sox are reportedly close to a deal with veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar on a contract, so that would cover them while Verdugo is out.