What moves remain for AL Central contenders?

The 2020 American League Central will be won over the next few weeks as the Twins, Indians and White Sox attempt to upgrade their roster here, plug some holes there. Isn't that the very definition of the Hot Stove League? Corey Kluber's trade from the Indians to the Rangers on

The 2020 American League Central will be won over the next few weeks as the Twins, Indians and White Sox attempt to upgrade their roster here, plug some holes there. Isn't that the very definition of the Hot Stove League?

Corey Kluber 's trade from the Indians to the Rangers on Sunday is a step toward making the AL Central a three-team race. The Twins and Indians may be co-favorites, but the White Sox are close behind.

With all due respect to the Tigers and Royals, both of whom are in the midst of a bit of a rebuild, let's check in on the three presumed leaders as of this writing.

1) Twins

Notable additions: RHP Michael Pineda , C Alex Avila

Still shopping for: Starting pitching

The Twins will add at least one starting pitcher even after re-signing Pineda, who will slide into the back of the rotation behind José Berríos and Jake Odorizzi . As for those other two spots, Minnesota executives have had conversations with almost every free-agent starter, including Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-Jin Ryu , who remain unsigned.

Pineda's return, along with Odorizzi accepting the $17.8 million qualifying offer, lowers the pressure a bit since 24-year-old right-hander Randy Dobnak and 23-year-old lefty Devin Smeltzer looked very solid in stretches last season. In a perfect world, those would be depth pieces behind a veteran rotation.

2) Indians

Notable Additions: CF Delino DeShields , RHP Emmanuel Clase , C Sandy León

Still shopping for: Offense

The Indians conceded nothing by sending Kluber to the Rangers. Even after trading him, their rotation is still the best in the division. Cleveland starters had the AL's third-best ERA after Kluber's season ended on May 1. Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger had their best seasons, while youngsters Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale took advantage of their opportunities.

As the Indians debate whether to trade shortstop Francisco Lindor now or later, their focus is on adding offense. With the decision to leave José Ramírez at third base, second base becomes a position of interest. Internal options include Christian Arroyo and Mike Freeman , but Jonathan Schoop is an intriguing free-agent option.

3) White Sox

Notable additions: C Yasmani Grandal , OF Nomar Mazara

Still shopping for: Starting pitching

Like the Twins, the White Sox made a run at free agent Zack Wheeler, who signed with the Phillies. Their farm system is deep enough to possibly pull off a trade for a pitcher if the free-agent options fall through. They could also sort through under-the-radar free agents to look for veterans to both fill in innings and serve as a mentor for kid starters Lucas Giolito , Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech . If the best option is to shuffle the youngsters through the big league rotation, the White Sox can do that because they have more options than almost any other team.