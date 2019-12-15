What moves remain for AL Central contenders?
The 2020 American League Central will be won over the next few weeks as the Twins, Indians and White Sox attempt to upgrade their roster here, plug some holes there. Isn't that the very definition of the Hot Stove League?
With all due respect to the Tigers and Royals, both of whom are in the midst of a bit of a rebuild, let's check in on the three presumed leaders as of this writing.
1) Twins
Notable additions: RHP
Still shopping for: Starting pitching
The Twins will add at least one starting pitcher even after re-signing Pineda, who will slide into the back of the rotation behind
Pineda's return, along with Odorizzi accepting the $17.8 million qualifying offer, lowers the pressure a bit since 24-year-old right-hander
2) Indians
Notable Additions: CF
Still shopping for: Offense
The Indians conceded nothing by sending Kluber to the Rangers. Even after trading him, their rotation is still the best in the division. Cleveland starters had the AL's third-best ERA after Kluber's season ended on May 1.
As the Indians debate whether to trade shortstop
3) White Sox
Notable additions: C
Still shopping for: Starting pitching
Like the Twins, the White Sox made a run at free agent Zack Wheeler, who signed with the Phillies. Their farm system is deep enough to possibly pull off a trade for a pitcher if the free-agent options fall through. They could also sort through under-the-radar free agents to look for veterans to both fill in innings and serve as a mentor for kid starters
