Miller's arm issue a mystery: 'It's a challenge'

JUPITER, Fla. -- Andrew Miller, who didn’t throw his relief assignment on Monday and who has been trying to get a feel for the baseball when he pitches, underwent a series of tests Tuesday morning to try to determine the reason for the different sensation. Miller, 34, said that he

Miller, 34, said that he has been trying to work through the issue for some time and is using Spring Training to dig deeper. He did not have an MRI on Tuesday, but he met with the Cardinals’ medical team to figure out what could be wrong.

The veteran left-hander apologized many times on Tuesday for not being able to describe exactly what he feels -- or doesn’t feel -- when he pitches, noting that nothing physically hurts. But something isn’t right, and he’s been trying to work through it. In his first season with the Cardinals, Miller had a 4.45 ERA, and he didn’t allow a run across six appearances in the postseason.

In his spring debut on Friday, Miller struggled with command before getting out of the inning, and on Monday, he stopped warming up after throwing at least one wild pitch.

“I know what it feels like when I’m right,” Miller said. “And I guess this is probably vague again. But the sensation I have throwing a baseball right now just isn’t consistent with what it is when I know I’m good. It’s just been a challenge.”

In addition to the testing, Miller has had his bullpen sessions analyzed with the Cardinals’ technology seen around camp this spring, including Rapsodo and Edgertronic cameras, to compare his metrics with his previous data. Miller said the issue could be as simple as adjusting his mechanics, as he’s done before. He and the Cardinals are trying to look at all the different options, including nerve-related issues, that could be causing the lack of feel.

Miller said there’s no tingling, no burning, no soreness and no clear pain in his arm. He also outlined that he’s not showing signs of carpel tunnel syndrome, which is what put Brett Cecil on the injured list last year. Nor is he showing symptoms -- like numbness in the fingers -- of thoracic outlet syndrome, which is something that a growing list of pitchers have dealt with.

But this feeling is something he’s had problems with for some time, and he and the Cardinals want to find answers this spring.

“I’ve probably been dealing with it for awhile,” Miller said. “There was no moment of pop, pull, ‘That hurt,’ or, ‘That felt weird,’ kind of thing. And then, OK, this is clear-cut, on this day I was fine, on this day I was not. It’s probably been a pretty gradual thing.”

Rehab roundup

• Yairo Muñoz (left hamstring strain) will have an MRI on Wednesday. The utility infielder will likely start the season on the injured list after straining his hamstring running out an infield single last week.

• Brad Miller (back stiffness) is still considered day-to-day but will likely be back in the lineup Saturday after the Cardinals’ off-day Friday. Miller was scratched Sunday in a cautionary move after feeling tightness in his lower back when hitting.

• Kwang-Hyun Kim (groin soreness) recovered well from his bullpen Monday and is scheduled to start in Thursday’s split-squad game at Roger Dean Stadium.

Up next

The Cardinals head to Port St. Lucie, Fla., to face the Mets on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Jack Flaherty will start and throw four innings or 70 pitches, followed by Daniel Ponce de Leon's four innings or 70 pitches. Junior Fernandez is scheduled to pitch the final inning, while Kodi Whitley and others will be available to throw as well. Watch on MLB.TV or listen live on Cardinals audio.