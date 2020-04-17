Relive the Halos' '02 title all month on FSW 

ANAHEIM -- All 11 of the Angels’ postseason victories from their World Series title in 2002 will be broadcast on Fox Sports West beginning on Monday, the club announced Friday. The radio broadcasts of several of the games will also be aired on KLAA AM 830. The games will air

ANAHEIM -- All 11 of the Angels’ postseason victories from their World Series title in 2002 will be broadcast on Fox Sports West beginning on Monday, the club announced Friday. The radio broadcasts of several of the games will also be aired on KLAA AM 830.

The games will air at 7 p.m. PT each night, starting on Monday and through April 30, with the club's Game 7 win in the World Series over the Giants putting a cap on the thrilling run. In addition to the television and radio broadcasts, Angels social media platforms will provide additional game coverage featuring highlights, photos, statistics and special guest commentary from members of the 2002 team. Fans are also encouraged to use the hashtag #CallingAllAngels and share their memories and photos from '02 on social media.

It begins on Monday with Game 2 of the 2002 American League Division Series against the Yankees. Game 3 will air on Tuesday and the Game 4 clincher on Wednesday. The AL Championship Series against the Twins starts on Thursday with Game 2. Game 3 airs April 24, Game 4 on April 25 and the memorable Game 5 featuring Adam Kennedy's three home runs takes the stage on April 26.

The World Series broadcasts against the Giants start on April 27, beginning with the victory in Game 2. Game 3 is on April 28, and the Angels' incredible comeback in Game 6 is on April 29. The World Series clincher, with then-rookie John Lackey picking up the win, is on April 30.

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.