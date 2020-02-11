Notes: Moving on after non-trade; Upton healthy

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that he did envision his roster including both right-hander Ross Stripling and outfielder Joc Pederson after news of their potential trade with the Dodgers broke last week, but he knew there were enough moving pieces that the trade might not work

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that he did envision his roster including both right-hander Ross Stripling and outfielder Joc Pederson after news of their potential trade with the Dodgers broke last week, but he knew there were enough moving pieces that the trade might not work out.

General manager Billy Eppler informed Maddon that nothing was official yet because the Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins had to work out more details in their trades after a proposed three-team trade fell through. The Angels ended up pulling out of the deal, which also would’ve sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers.

“Of course. I mentally thought about it, I can’t deny that,” Maddon said. “Of course, I did. But I never got to the point of, give me a phone number so I can make a call and get acquainted and all that stuff. It never really moved along because Billy was pretty pragmatic about the whole thing. He did a nice job of managing my expectations. The fact that it never really happened, I didn’t take that mental leap.”

Eppler also added he currently doesn’t have a trade in the works and that he’s not going to acquire a starting pitcher just for the sake of adding to their depth.

"We're open to it, if it fits and it makes sense,” Eppler said. “I don't think anybody would appreciate us inserting a veteran starter in there at the sacrifice of performance.”

Maddon said the failed trade means there will be more competition this spring. The last spot in the rotation is now potentially up for grabs between Matt Andriese , Patrick Sandoval , Jaime Barria , José Suarez , Dillon Peters and Félix Peña . And in right field, Brian Goodwin remains the favorite but will compete with top prospect Jo Adell for the starting job.

“There's going to be more opportunity, obviously,” Maddon said. “Other guys have a chance to ascend. I know we have some really good arms. All of a sudden, someone is going to have more opportunity because of that and now it's up to the guys individually to seize that opportunity.”

The Angels could still decide to open with a four-man rotation because of off-days early in the season and with two-way star Shohei Ohtani not joining the rotation until mid-May. But Adell -- the No. 6 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- now has more of a chance to make the club, as he would’ve undoubtedly opened at Triple-A Salt Lake if they acquired Pederson.

“I don’t want to define it,” Eppler said of Adell’s chances. “I want to let it be organic and see how he is when he comes in the door. I’m looking forward to seeing him. I know he had a good fall league, and a good Team USA qualifier. I’m looking forward to seeing him here.”

Angels on the mend

Left fielder Justin Upton had a healthy offseason after undergoing right knee surgery in September and Eppler said that Upton is noticeably stronger than last year. Upton, 32, only played in 63 games last year because of turf toe and right knee issues.

“I haven't laid eyes on him yet, but a couple of the coaches said, ‘Wait till you see him,’” Eppler said. “Sounds like he's almost like a prize fighter or something like that, that's how they make it sound. I'm looking forward to seeing him.”

The Angels had meetings with the training staff on Tuesday to get a better feel for any injured players in camp after undergoing physicals. Catcher Max Stassi is coming off right hip surgery while right-hander Félix Peña is also coming off right knee surgery. Stassi is ahead of schedule while Peña has already started his throwing program. But there should be more details later this week.

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.