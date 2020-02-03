Angels Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

ANAHEIM -- Spring Training is right around the corner for the Angels, who are aiming for their first postseason appearance since 2014. The Angels signed third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year deal worth $245 million this offseason and also made improvements to their rotation, trading for Dylan Bundy and

ANAHEIM -- Spring Training is right around the corner for the Angels, who are aiming for their first postseason appearance since 2014. The Angels signed third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year deal worth $245 million this offseason and also made improvements to their rotation, trading for Dylan Bundy and signing Julio Teheran. Here’s a look at key dates for the Angels this spring:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

3B Anthony Rendon, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Julio Teheran, RHP Matt Andriese, C Jason Castro

Top prospects to know

OF Jo Adell (No. 6 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline), OF Brandon Marsh (No. 79)

Where is the facility?

Tempe Diablo Stadium: 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe, Ariz. 85282

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes. Early workouts are open to the public on the lower fields. Practice usually begins around 9:30 a.m. PT.

First game

Feb. 22 (split squad) vs. Royals and at White Sox. The home game starts at 12:05 p.m. PT and the road game begins at 12:10 p.m. PT.

First TV game

Feb. 22 vs. Royals, FOX Sports West

Other notable game

Feb. 26 at Dodgers

Last game in Arizona

March 20 at D-backs

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

March 22 vs. Dodgers at Angel Stadium, March 23 and 24 vs. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

March 26, 4:10 p.m. vs. Astros at Minute Maid Park

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.