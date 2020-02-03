Angels Spring Training FAQs, dates to know
ANAHEIM -- Spring Training is right around the corner for the Angels, who are aiming for their first postseason appearance since 2014. The Angels signed third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year deal worth $245 million this offseason and also made improvements to their rotation, trading for Dylan Bundy and signing Julio Teheran. Here’s a look at key dates for the Angels this spring:
Pitchers and catchers report date
Tuesday, Feb. 11
First pitchers and catchers workout date
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Full squad report date
Sunday, Feb. 16
First full-squad workout
Monday, Feb. 17
New faces to know
3B Anthony Rendon, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Julio Teheran, RHP Matt Andriese, C Jason Castro
Top prospects to know
OF Jo Adell (No. 6 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline), OF Brandon Marsh (No. 79)
Where is the facility?
Tempe Diablo Stadium: 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe, Ariz. 85282
Can fans attend workouts?
Yes. Early workouts are open to the public on the lower fields. Practice usually begins around 9:30 a.m. PT.
First game
Feb. 22 (split squad) vs. Royals and at White Sox. The home game starts at 12:05 p.m. PT and the road game begins at 12:10 p.m. PT.
First TV game
Feb. 22 vs. Royals, FOX Sports West
Other notable game
Feb. 26 at Dodgers
Last game in Arizona
March 20 at D-backs
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
March 22 vs. Dodgers at Angel Stadium, March 23 and 24 vs. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium
Opening Day date, time, opponent and location
March 26, 4:10 p.m. vs. Astros at Minute Maid Park
