Trout bookends Halos' top 10 plays of decade
ANAHEIM -- Over the past decade, Angels players have made their share of highlight-reel defensive plays. The Angels saw four players win Gold Glove Awards over the past 10 years with shortstop Erick Aybar winning one in 2011, right fielder Kole Calhoun in '15 and catcher Martín Maldonado and shortstop Andrelton Simmons each winning one in '17.
The Angels saw four players win Gold Glove Awards over the past 10 years with shortstop
Here’s a look at the top 10 defensive plays of the decade, with Trout, Calhoun and Simmons featured prominently:
1) Trout robs Hardy
June 27, 2012, at Orioles
It’s perhaps Trout’s signature play of his unbelievable career, and it came in Baltimore during his rookie season. Trout made an incredible leaping catch at the wall to rob J.J. Hardy of a homer, and it helped put Trout on the map during his AL Rookie of the Year campaign. Trout was running full speed to make the play, helping Jered Weaver, who couldn’t believe what he saw, on the mound.
2) Bourjos robs Hardy
June 11, 2013, at Orioles
3) Calhoun robs Holt
Aug. 19, 2014, at Red Sox
Calhoun's signature play came in 2014, when he robbed Brock Holt of a three-run homer at Fenway Park with a leaping grab against the right-field fence. The Angels later made a bobblehead depicting Calhoun's amazing catch.
4) Fletcher starts incredible double play
Sept. 21, 2019, at Astros
5) Simmons with acrobatic tag
April 8, 2017, vs. Mariners
Simmons showed off his athleticism, making a leaping catch on a high throw to third from first baseman Jefry Marté and making the tag on Jean Segura. It was a play that few defenders could make because of the body control and quickness of Simmons.
6) Shuck goes over the wall
Aug. 2, 2013, vs. Blue Jays
7) Simba races back for the catch
May 30, 2018, at Tigers
Simmons made an amazing catch on a popup to shallow left field, racing back 85 feet, per Statcast, to rob Victor Martinez of a bloop single. It ended with a full-extension dive from Simmons and awed the crowd at Comerica Park.
8) Calhoun makes full-extension snare
Aug. 8, 2019, at Red Sox
Calhoun made another incredible play at Fenway Park, this time taking away a hit from Xander Bogaerts with a running full-extension catch in the right-field corner. Even the Red Sox fans in the crowd gave Calhoun an ovation.
9) Cowart makes the play at third
Aug. 29, 2016, at Reds
10) Trout robs Yelich
April 8, 2019, at Brewers
Trout’s best defensive play during his 2019 MVP season was an MVP-on-MVP crime, as he robbed a homer from Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP. Yelich tipped his cap to Trout after he made the leaping catch at the wall, and they spoke of their mutual respect postgame.
