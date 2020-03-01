Rendon smacks first home run with Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The wind was blowing out to left field on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium, a fact that wasn’t lost on Anthony Rendon. The Angels’ star third baseman took advantage of the conditions, crushing a three-run home run in the first inning against White Sox left-hander Ross Detwiler,

The Angels’ star third baseman took advantage of the conditions, crushing a three-run home run in the first inning against White Sox left-hander Ross Detwiler, depositing it on the back edge of the grassy knoll beyond the left-field fence.

“You have to play the elements,” Rendon said. “You have to know where the wind is blowing.”

Rendon was happy to get his first spring homer with the Angels out of the way, but as he was quick to point out, “They still don’t count, though. You’re just trying to work on things in Spring Training, try to put the barrel on the ball and not peak too early.”

The Angels lost to the White Sox, 8-7, in the home half of their split-squad day. The road squad didn’t fare much better, dropping a 6-3 decision against the Rockies in Scottsdale.

Rendon is 4-for-6 with a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored in his first four games with the Angels, displaying the type of impact he can have hitting behind three-time American League MVP Mike Trout. The home run came after Brian Goodwin and Trout reached base to open the game, but Rendon said his approach hitting behind Trout might vary depending on the situation.

“Try to be aggressive in the zone, [but] the situation will dictate how aggressive I will be,” Rendon said. “If he’s on second base, no outs, I can still move him over because we have three or four more dangerous hitters behind us.”

Rendon was hit by a pitch on the back of his left leg in the third inning, though he remained in the game. His left hamstring began to get sore in the top of the fourth, bringing a pinch-hitter out to replace him in the bottom of the frame.

“That hit-by-pitch kind of got my leg sore, so there’s no point in rushing it out there,” Rendon said. “Usually what happens if you’re feeling sore, you get that last at-bat, you’re going to hit something in the gap that’s going to make you run. So I just shut it down.”

Rendon was not scheduled to play Monday, anyway, so he’ll likely return to the lineup on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Opening statement

Angels top pitching prospect Patrick Sandoval made his first bid for one of the Angels’ two open rotation spots, retiring all six White Sox batters he faced, striking out two.

“I was just trying to fill the zone up as much as I could, nothing too cute or trying to fool anyone,” the left-hander said. “Just trying to go at them with my best stuff; I think I did a good job of that today.”

Sandoval is part of a group including Jose Suarez, Matt Andriese and Jaime Barria looking to fill two spots in the back of the rotation, one of which was supposed to have been occupied by the injured Griffin Canning.

Maddon praised Sandoval’s changeup, which the manager said “he could say in advance that he’s throwing a changeup and the hitter is still going to have a hard time with it.” Sandoval smiled when told of Maddon’s comment, saying “I didn’t say that; I think it’s pretty good.”

“As a left-handed pitcher, he’s got the weapons to get out righties,” Maddon said. “When a lefty has that kind of changeup, it normally plays well against the other side.”

Suarez did his part to keep pace on Sunday, throwing three hitless innings against the Rockies. Suarez walked one and struck out two, giving him five scoreless innings in two outings this spring.

Sandoval knows he’s going to have to earn a rotation spot, but he seems to be eager to show his stuff in an effort to break camp as one of the Angels’ five starters.

“It’s tight; everyone is going out there and dealing,” Sandoval said. “It’s fun to compete like that, when everyone is competing at a high level. It brings the best out of everyone.”

Up next

The Angels travel to Sloan Park in Mesa on Monday to take on the Cubs, marking Maddon’s first matchup this spring against his former team. Julio Teheran will start for the Angels. The 12:05 p.m. PT matchup will be available on MLB.TV and Gameday Audio.