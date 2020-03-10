Notes: Santander plays OF; Holaday impresses

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Orioles eased Anthony Santander into game action this spring, limiting the outfielder to designated-hitter duties until Tuesday out of concerns over the health of his right shoulder. Any lingering doubt about Santander’s physical readiness seems to be dwindling by the day. That was plain to see

That was plain to see on both sides of the ball Tuesday, when Santander homered and logged his first six defensive innings of the spring in the Orioles’ 6-3 victory over the Braves. Though he wasn’t tested defensively in right field, it still represented a milestone for the outfielder who's worked to limit the effects of right labrum irritation since last September.

“I’m too young to be a DH,” Santander told MLB.com. “I’m happy and excited to be back on the field, especially since we are so close to the season.”

After his breakout 2019 season was shortened by about a week due to shoulder discomfort, Santander arrived in Sarasota three weeks early to begin a strengthening program. Since testing revealed no structural damage, Santander was prescribed rest and focused on lower-body workouts during the offseason. He resumed full baseball activities about two weeks before camp officially opened, and made his first nine Grapefruit League appearances at DH while building his shoulder back to game strength. He said the shoulder does not affect him offensively, though he is still in the process of finding his timing after eschewing live pitching for the entire winter.

Santander is now hitting .333 with a .930 OPS this spring after homering off veteran reliever Shane Greene on Tuesday. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he would “ramp him up” defensively over the final two weeks of Grapefruit League play, after which Santander profiles as one of Baltimore’s main middle-of-the-order threats. He could start in either left or right field, given Trey Mancini’s unclear health situation.

“I have to play smart, use my arm when I have to,” Santander said. “I’ve been working hard enough to be ready for the season, to not think about it and just play smart and hard.”

Somethin’ brewin’ behind the plate?

Should we be paying more attention to Bryan Holaday ? The Orioles are certainly keeping their eye on the veteran catcher.

“I heard really good things about Bryan before camp started, didn’t know him real well ... but I’ve been really impressed,” Hyde said. “This is a veteran leader. He’s really engaged with what our pitchers are doing. He’s done a really nice job of helping our pitchers get through innings. He can really call a game.”

These are all facets of the game the Orioles have worked tirelessly on with Chance Sisco in recent years, and elements they lacked for long stretches last season when Sisco and Pedro Severino split duties behind the plate. Both entered camp as the favorites to reprise those roles, but the Orioles could opt to go with a veteran like Holaday for stabilization during what figures to be another shaky year on the pitching side.

They initially did so last year by breaking camp with Jesús Sucre in the fold and Sisco in the Minors, despite Sisco’s torrid showing in Grapefruit League play. This spring, Sisco is hitting just .143. The Marlins’ primary backup from 2018-19, Holaday has played parts of eight MLB seasons for the Tigers, Red Sox, Rangers and Marlins.

“He’s just got a lot of experience,” Hyde said of Holaday, “He’s a veteran leader possibility, a guy that we don’t have a ton of experience with in our clubhouse, and that’s definitely on his side.”

From the trainer's room

Progress for veteran left-hander Tommy Milone arrived Tuesday in the form of a side session, during which he tested the strength of his sore left trapezoid. Milone, who has been slowed this spring by the issue, is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday with an eye toward returning to game action. Milone is competing for a rotation job as a non-roster invitee, but has fallen behind Wade LeBlanc and others due to discomfort in his trap. At the very least, time is running out for Milone to build up, though he also profiles as starting depth or as a long reliever.

GCL O's celebrated

The Orioles honored members of their Gulf Coast League affiliate before Tuesday’s game with a pregame ceremony prior to first pitch. The GCL Orioles posted a league-best 38-15 record in 2019 under manager Alan Mills, before the playoffs were cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian. Notable prospects to appear for the GCL Orioles last summer included Adley Rutschman (No. 1), Gunnar Henderson (No. 6) and Darell Hernaiz (No. 26).

Up next

Right-hander Tom Eshelman will take the hill for Wednesday’s 1:07 p.m. ET contest against the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Eshelman has enjoyed a productive spring, posting a 2.25 ERA over three appearances (two starts). Toronto will counter with righty Chase Anderson.