Notes: Santander plays OF; Holaday impresses
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Orioles eased Anthony Santander into game action this spring, limiting the outfielder to designated-hitter duties until Tuesday out of concerns over the health of his right shoulder. Any lingering doubt about Santander’s physical readiness seems to be dwindling by the day. That was plain to see
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Orioles eased
That was plain to see on both sides of the ball Tuesday, when Santander homered and logged his first six defensive innings of the spring in the Orioles’ 6-3 victory over the Braves. Though he wasn’t tested defensively in right field, it still represented a milestone for the outfielder who's worked to limit the effects of right labrum irritation since last September.
“I’m too young to be a DH,” Santander told MLB.com. “I’m happy and excited to be back on the field, especially since we are so close to the season.”
After his breakout 2019 season was shortened by about a week due to shoulder discomfort, Santander arrived in Sarasota three weeks early to begin a strengthening program. Since testing revealed no structural damage, Santander was prescribed rest and focused on lower-body workouts during the offseason. He resumed full baseball activities about two weeks before camp officially opened, and made his first nine Grapefruit League appearances at DH while building his shoulder back to game strength. He said the shoulder does not affect him offensively, though he is still in the process of finding his timing after eschewing live pitching for the entire winter.
Santander is now hitting .333 with a .930 OPS this spring after homering off veteran reliever Shane Greene on Tuesday. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he would “ramp him up” defensively over the final two weeks of Grapefruit League play, after which Santander profiles as one of Baltimore’s main middle-of-the-order threats. He could start in either left or right field, given Trey Mancini’s unclear health situation.
Mid season form 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8t2fY8PBoZ— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 10, 2020
“I have to play smart, use my arm when I have to,” Santander said. “I’ve been working hard enough to be ready for the season, to not think about it and just play smart and hard.”
Somethin’ brewin’ behind the plate?
Should we be paying more attention to
“I heard really good things about Bryan before camp started, didn’t know him real well ... but I’ve been really impressed,” Hyde said. “This is a veteran leader. He’s really engaged with what our pitchers are doing. He’s done a really nice job of helping our pitchers get through innings. He can really call a game.”
These are all facets of the game the Orioles have worked tirelessly on with
They initially did so last year by breaking camp with Jesús Sucre in the fold and Sisco in the Minors, despite Sisco’s torrid showing in Grapefruit League play. This spring, Sisco is hitting just .143. The Marlins’ primary backup from 2018-19, Holaday has played parts of eight MLB seasons for the Tigers, Red Sox, Rangers and Marlins.
“He’s just got a lot of experience,” Hyde said of Holaday, “He’s a veteran leader possibility, a guy that we don’t have a ton of experience with in our clubhouse, and that’s definitely on his side.”
From the trainer's room
Progress for veteran left-hander
GCL O's celebrated
The Orioles honored members of their Gulf Coast League affiliate before Tuesday’s game with a pregame ceremony prior to first pitch. The GCL Orioles posted a league-best 38-15 record in 2019 under manager Alan Mills, before the playoffs were cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian. Notable prospects to appear for the GCL Orioles last summer included Adley Rutschman (No. 1), Gunnar Henderson (No. 6) and Darell Hernaiz (No. 26).
Up next
Right-hander Tom Eshelman will take the hill for Wednesday’s 1:07 p.m. ET contest against the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Eshelman has enjoyed a productive spring, posting a 2.25 ERA over three appearances (two starts). Toronto will counter with righty Chase Anderson.
Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.