Notes: Bradley arbitration; Young to start

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs closer Archie Bradley was back in camp Wednesday one day after sitting through his salary arbitration hearing.

Bradley, who made $1.83 million last year, is seeking $4.1 million, while the D-backs have countered at $3.625 million. An arbitration panel will have to pick one figure or the other.

The judgement usually is announced the day following the hearing, but because Bradley’s case is similar to another player’s, which has yet to be heard, it will not be announced until Saturday.

Bradley declined to comment on how the hearing went, fearing he might say something that would compromise the other player’s case. He added that he would be happy to comment after the judgement is announced.

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen took a similar tact when asked about it.

“I’ll probably talk a little bit more about it on Saturday,” Hazen said. “It’s the process, we both have to go through it. It was not unlike any other hearing I’ve had. It was very professional I feel like.”

Bradley faced hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s practice to be at his hearing.

Young to start

Left-hander Alex Young will start for the D-backs in their Cactus League opener Saturday against the Rockies at Salt River Fields.

Young, 26, made his debut in 2019 and made 17 appearances, including 15 starts, and was 7-5 with a 3.56 ERA.

Young is among a crowded field of pitchers battling for a rotation spot. He did pitch in relief twice at the big league level and also opened the ’19 season in the Minors in the bullpen, so he could open the season in the Arizona bullpen.

How many regulars are in the starting lineup that day remains to be seen.

“Normally I dump all the regulars in on Day 1,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I may split that up a little bit just so we have some regulars that can play in game No. 2.”

Pace yourself

Occasionally, a D-backs player will take a drill off or participate but not throw during it.

It’s not done randomly, but rather as a conscious effort to manage the workloads particularly early in spring. In order to do that, the organization has been tracking the swings hitters take, the throws they make and even the amount of times pitchers run to cover first base.

“We count everything here,” Lovullo said. “We want to control that environment early. At a certain point, we’ll [stop] those infielders from overthrowing. They’ll throw all day until they’re sore, but we don’t want that to happen.”

Bumgarner watch

It will likely be a little bit before veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner gets into his first Cactus League game.

“I know he’s going to throw a live [batting practice session] in the next couple of days,” Lovullo said. “And I think at the very tail end of next week he’s scheduled to take the mound.”