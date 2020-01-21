Beyeler to manage Tigers' Double-A affiliate

DETROIT -- Two weeks after the Tigers lost their Double-A manager, they’ve found a replacement. Veteran Minor League skipper Arnie Beyeler is set to be hired by Erie, sources confirmed to MLB.com, taking over a critical post in Detroit’s quest to build up young talent in the farm system. The

DETROIT -- Two weeks after the Tigers lost their Double-A manager, they’ve found a replacement. Veteran Minor League skipper Arnie Beyeler is set to be hired by Erie, sources confirmed to MLB.com, taking over a critical post in Detroit’s quest to build up young talent in the farm system.

The Tigers have not confirmed the hire, which is expected to be announced on Tuesday. Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com first reported the news.

The 55-year-old Beyeler replaces former Tigers catcher Mike Rabelo, who became the Pittsburgh Pirates’ assistant hitting coach earlier this month. Beyeler, too, is a former Tiger, having played six Minor League seasons in Detroit’s farm system from 1986-91 and scouted for another five years.

Beyeler spent last season with the Orioles as their first-base coach, a post he also held for three seasons with the Red Sox (2013-15). The strengths of Beyeler’s résumé for his new job, however, are his 15 Minor League seasons of managerial experience across three organizations. He worked with eventual All-Stars Kevin Youkilis, Jose Iglesias, Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Miller, Jed Lowrie, Jacoby Ellsbury, Justin Masterson and Clay Buchholz while managing nine seasons with the Red Sox with Class A Lowell (2000-01) and Augusta (2002), Double-A Portland (2007-10) and Triple-A Pawtucket (2011-12).

Beyeler also managed three seasons each in the Rangers' and Marlins' farm systems, most recently at Triple-A New Orleans from 2016-18. There, he worked with current Major League starters Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen.

With Beyeler on board, the Tigers will have new hires at the top two levels of their farm system, handling the bulk of their top pitching prospects. Detroit hired former Pirates bench coach Tom Prince as Triple-A Toledo manager earlier this offseason.

