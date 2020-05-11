Astros push FEEDHOU with gaming marathon

HOUSTON -- Astros players Alex Bregman, George Springer, Lance McCullers Jr. and Josh Reddick will be among those playing video games for 24 consecutive hours Tuesday for charity on the live online stream platform Twitch to raise money for charity. In addition to memorabilia giveaways, certain donors will compete alongside

In addition to memorabilia giveaways, certain donors will compete alongside the players while other donors may be chosen to do so during the livestream. Featured games include Fortnite, Madden NFL 20, Call of Duty: Warzone and more. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Houston Food Bank in support of Bregman’s goal to raise $2 million as part of his FEEDHOU campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fundraiser begins at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday at twitch.tv/alexbregmantwitch and continues until 7:59 a.m. CT Wednesday.

“While cities are beginning to reopen, what hasn’t changed is the number of people still experiencing hunger during these tough times,” Bregman said. “This fundraiser is an activity that’s meant to be fun and respect social distancing, while having the potential to generate a tremendous amount of support for the Houston Food Bank. I am looking forward to seeing everyone online.”

In addition to Bregman, Springer and McCullers, Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick, Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and mixed martial artists Derrick Lewis and Stephen Thompson are among those who will be competing.