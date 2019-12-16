These were the Top 10 A's plays of the 2010s
The full nickname of the Oakland A’s -- the Athletics -- suits the ballclub extremely well. For years, their roster has been decorated with exciting performers capable of making entertaining, athletic plays. The decade that’s about to conclude was no exception. Here’s a look at what a list of Oakland’s
Here’s a look at what a list of Oakland’s top 10 plays made between 2010-19 might look like:
1) In a league of his own
Aug. 11, 2018
2) Powerful peg
June 10, 2014
The Angels needed 14 innings to topple the A’s, 2-1. But the Angels might have settled matters much earlier if anybody but
3) Contribution to perfection
May 9, 2010
Third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff didn’t prevent a hit when his momentum carried him into the far end of the A’s dugout after he caught Carlos Pena’s foul popup. Nevertheless, that play brought Dallas Braden closer to completing his perfect game against Tampa Bay.
4) Bleaching the Sox
April 1-4, 2019
Laureano and his remarkable throwing arm reached a zenith during a four-game home series against the reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox, as he recorded three outfield assists in four games. He threw out Xander Bogaerts when the Boston shortstop tried to score from second base on a Mitch Moreland single and when he tried to stretch a double into a triple. He also apprehended Mookie Betts when the incumbent American League Most Valuable Player attempted to advance from first to third base on a single.
5) Donaldson takes on tarp
Sept. 3, 2013
Third baseman
6) Not a drop of Coco spilled
Oct. 9, 2012
Coco Crisp leapt and reaches above the center-field wall to deny Detroit’s Prince Fielder a home run in the second inning of Game 3 of the 2012 American League Division Series. The A’s triumphed, 2-0, but dropped the best-of-five series, 3-2.
7) Reddick portrays Spiderman
July 25, 2012
Right fielder
8) Vogt of confidence
Oct. 5, 2013
This is the kind of game every catcher dreams of having.
9) Profar, Laureano preserve Fiers’ no-no
May 7, 2019
Mike Fiers received ample defensive support to help him secure his second career no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Second baseman
10) Pure platinum
July 10, 2018
Because Platinum Glove Award-winning third baseman
