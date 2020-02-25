Which MLB stars do these LinkedIn pages belong to?

You would think that one of the perks of being a Major League superstar -- somewhere below "bat flipping your walk-off homer in front of thousands of adoring fans" but above "complementary cake on every chartered flight" -- is that you never really have to go through a job search

You would think that one of the perks of being a Major League superstar -- somewhere below "bat flipping your walk-off homer in front of thousands of adoring fans" but above "complementary cake on every chartered flight" -- is that you never really have to go through a job search again. No more ill-fitting suits. No more awkward waits in reception. No more trying to figure out how anyone manages to write a cover letter. Truly, this is the dream. (I mean, fine, the playing baseball thing sounds fun, too.)

Which is why it came as such a shock to learn earlier this month that Barry Bonds -- like, that Barry Bonds, he of the 22 Major League seasons and 762 career home runs -- has a LinkedIn page. Like a real, live, oddly exhaustive LinkedIn page:

Barry Bonds is on LinkedIn. I like the way he lists out his time with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/FwHRnociDN — Graham Womack (@grahamdude) February 2, 2020

We're not totally sure it's him, but ... we're pretty sure it's him. It's got everything from his years with the Pirates and Giants to his time as "CEO, Barry Bonds Baseball Training Academy." (No word yet on his proficiency with Adobe, however.)

This all got us thinking: What if more players decided to get into the networking game? Sure, you'd think that having a resumé with its own Wikipedia page would probably suffice, but hey, apparently not. So we went ahead and made up some mock versions for various big league icons -- and we want you to see if you can match them to the guy they're describing.

For example: If I gave you this ...

... you would guess:

Ready? Go for it. (And please remember that these are intended to only show some of a given player's career.)