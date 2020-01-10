Here's how the next 4 free-agent classes look

This offseason's Hot Stove has been especially memorable, with Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas signing for more than $1.2 billion in guaranteed money combined. There are a handful of high-profile free agents remaining on the market this winter,

This offseason's Hot Stove has been especially memorable, with Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas signing for more than $1.2 billion in guaranteed money combined.

There are a handful of high-profile free agents remaining on the market this winter, and teams have plenty to look forward to in the coming years, too.

Here's a look at the notable players at each position who are set to become free agents in 2020-21 and beyond.

Notable free agents for 2020-21

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Mike Zunino, Yadier Molina

First base: Yuli Gurriel

Second base: Cesar Hernandez, Marwin Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu, Jurickson Profar, Daniel Murphy (mutual option)

Third base: Justin Turner, Zack Cozart, Jake Lamb

Shortstop: Marcus Semien, Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Villar

Outfield: Mookie Betts, George Springer, Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson, Jackie Bradley Jr., Jay Bruce, Giancarlo Stanton (opt-out)

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz

Starting pitchers: Corey Kluber (club option), Trevor Bauer, Robbie Ray, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, Jake Arrieta (club option), Marcus Stroman, Jose Quintana

Relievers: Blake Treinen, Alex Colome, Andrew Miller (vesting option)

Mike Trout was the obvious headliner here until the Angels inked him to a record extension, but one of the AL's other top players could still be very much in the mix by November 2020. Betts would be entering his age-28 season, and could be in line for some free agency history.

There also are some intriguing names at two premium positions, catcher and shortstop. Realmuto is one of the few all-around star catchers in the Majors. The same factors that made him such a strong trade chip for the Marlins during the 2018-19 offseason could put him in line for a nice free-agent payday entering his age-30 season in 2021.

Semien and Simmons are the headliners at shortstop, meanwhile. Semien raised his profile in 2019, earning a third-place finish in the AL MVP Award voting, and Simmons is widely considered one of the best defensive players in the sport.

The starting-pitching class could be a deep one for a second year in a row, though last year's National League Cy Young winner, Jacob deGrom, no longer will be a part of it thanks to his five-year extension with the Mets. Neither will Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks, who inked an extension through 2023. Still, with frontline starters such as Bauer, Ray and Paxton, and established veterans such as Tanaka and, possibly, Arrieta, teams looking to bolster their 2021 pitching staffs should have a stable of strong arms to choose from. The class could get even deeper if the Rangers decline Kluber's $18 million option.

Notable free agents for 2021-22

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Wilson Ramos

First base: Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo, Brandon Belt, Matt Carpenter (vesting option)

Second base: Kolten Wong, Dee Gordon (vesting option)

Third base: Nolan Arenado (opt-out), Kris Bryant, Eduardo Escobar, Travis Shaw, Miguel Sano

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Javier Báez, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story

Outfield: Michael Conforto, Tommy Pham, Starling Marte, Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich (club option), Andrew McCutchen (club option)

Designated hitter: Khris Davis

Starting pitchers: Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Chris Archer, Mike Foltynewicz

Relievers: Kenley Jansen, Brad Hand, Jeurys Familia, Corey Knebel, Archie Bradley, Raisel Iglesias, Roberto Osuna, Zack Britton (club option)

If all the players in line for free agency in the 2021-22 offseason actually reach the open market, it might be one of the best classes ever.

Start with the shortstops … wow. Lindor, Báez, Correa, Seager and Story are five of the brightest young stars in the game today. All five of them would be free agents in their primes -- Correa will be 27 in 2022, Lindor and Seager 28, and Báez and Story 29.

The starting pitchers … wow again. Syndergaard has some of the most overpowering stuff in the game and will be entering his age-29 season in 2022. In the same class could be some of the greatest starting pitchers of their generation -- the three-time Cy Young winners Kershaw and Scherzer, and a two-time winner in Verlander, although they'll be getting older by the time they're free agents.

In addition to Báez, the Cubs could see Bryant, Rizzo and Schwarber all reach free agency. On top of all that, there's the Braves' Freeman, who's been one of the top first basemen in the NL for years. There's a deep group of relievers, including Jansen. And if Arenado opts out of his Rockies deal or the Brewers don't pick up Yelich's option, there are another two potential big names right there.

Potential free agents for 2022-23 and 2023-24

If you really want to go down the line, here are some of the star players who could become free agents following the 2022 and '23 seasons.

2022-23: Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Gary Sanchez, Aaron Nola (club option), Luis Severino (club option), Aroldis Chapman, Edwin Diaz, Sale (opt-out), deGrom (opt-out)

This group includes the Yankees' Baby Bombers, Judge and Sanchez, who could be anchors of a perennial contender by the time they enter free agency. It also includes some of the breakout stars of 2018, such as Nola and Diaz, and may include Sale and deGrom if they opt out.

2023-24: Machado (opt-out), José Ramírez, Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger, Rhys Hoskins, Blake Snell, Josh Hader, Tyler Glasnow

The Indians locked up Ramírez on a team-friendly deal a few years ago, and it paid off when he blossomed into an MVP candidate. That contract puts him on track for free agency after 2023, assuming Cleveland picks up his pair of contract options. He could be joined by the '19 NL MVP Award winner Bellinger, the '18 AL Cy Young Award winner Snell, the emerging two-way star third baseman Chapman and maybe even Machado if he opts out to look for a new and improved megadeal.