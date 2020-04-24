Get ready for 'Slugfest Saturday' on MLB Network

MLB Network is kicking off its weekend coverage with "Slugfest Saturday." From three-homer games to crazy comebacks to wild walk-offs, fans can relive some of 2019's best offensive games throughout the day. Here's a closer look at the day's schedule (all times ET): 8 a.m.: Bo Bichette's debut (Blue Jays

MLB Network is kicking off its weekend coverage with "Slugfest Saturday."

From three-homer games to crazy comebacks to wild walk-offs, fans can relive some of 2019's best offensive games throughout the day.

Here's a closer look at the day's schedule (all times ET):

8 a.m.: Bo Bichette's debut (Blue Jays vs. Royals, July 29)

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his debut on April 26 last season and Cavan Biggio followed on May 24, top Toronto prospect Bo Bichette completed the trio of highly anticipated debuts on July 29. Bichette singled in his first Major League at-bat, kicking off what would be an 11-game hitting streak to begin his career. (The streak included nine straight games with an extra-base hit.)

Bichette’s debut saw him, Guerrero and Biggio play on the field together for the first time in the Majors. After Bichette picked up his first big league hit, Biggio delivered a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning that held up as the game-winner.

“Bringing a lot of wins,” Bichette said following his debut. “Me, Vladdy, Cavan -- we all work pretty hard. We play pretty hard. We have an idea of what we want to be in this game and the type of things we want to accomplish. And one of those things is win a World Series, so that’s something we always talked about -- 'Man, we can get up there and create a culture and create an atmosphere that’s fun to be around and win games.'"

10 a.m.: Play Ball (Bo Bichette)

10:30 a.m.: Play Ball (Howie Kendrick)

Hosted by Harold Reynolds and other MLB Network analysts, these half-hour shows feature one-on-one baseball demonstrations and conversations with some of the top personalities in the game. Play Ball also includes tips on how kids can participate in all forms of baseball activities.

4 p.m.: Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game in a 16-12 win (Padres vs. Rockies, June 14)

Hunter Renfroe keyed a wild come-from-behind victory for the Padres as part of his third career three-homer game. For those watching this game for the first time, the idea of Renfroe finishing with a three-homer game will seem highly improbable, since he was sitting on just one homer with the Padres trailing by six runs entering the ninth inning.

Renfroe, however, hit his second homer as part of a six-run ninth that tied the score at 11. That frame started with a single by Fernando Tatis Jr., who also knotted the score with a two-run single in the same inning. Following its six-run ninth, San Diego put up a five-run 12th that featured another two-run homer by Renfroe, who finished 4-for-7 with three homers and five RBIs.

6 p.m.: Crew crushes five homers (Cubs vs. Brewers, April 5)

One game after winning a 1-0 pitchers' duel against the Reds, the Brewers won a very different style of game vs. the rival Cubs. Milwaukee jumped out to an eight-run lead after just three innings en route to a 13-10 victory at Miller Park. The Brewers hit five homers, with Ryan Braun, Hernán Pérez, Yasmani Grandal, Orlando Arcia and Eric Thames all going yard.

8 p.m.: Nats' crazy comeback (Mets vs. Nationals, Sept. 3)

Perhaps no game better exemplified the Nationals' resilience last season than this regular-season thriller against the rival Mets. With both teams battling to stay in the National League postseason hunt, the Mets seemed to put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth when they turned a one-run lead into a six-run advantage.

The Nationals, however, answered the Mets' five-run output with seven runs in the bottom of the frame. Kurt Suzuki hit a walk-off three-run homer to cap off the largest comeback in franchise history.

10 p.m.: Max Muncy's walk-off caps a thriller (Padres vs. Dodgers, Aug. 4)

The Dodgers led the Majors with 12 walk-off victories in 2019, but this one may have been the wildest of the bunch. Toward the end of what was a back-and-forth contest for much of the afternoon, the Padres entered the bottom of the ninth clinging to a one-run lead. With two on and one out, however, Max Muncy delivered a walk-off two-run double to finish off an eight-pitch, 10-minute at-bat against All-Star closer Kirby Yates.

“It didn’t seem like they had the same set of signs or couldn’t get on the same page,” Muncy said after the game. “Maybe kind of froze him. Seemed to be taking a lot of time.”