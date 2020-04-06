Indians' Top 5 second basemen: Bell's take
No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. These rankings are for fun and debate purposes only. If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
Here is Mandy Bell’s ranking of the top five second basemen in Indians history. Next week: third basemen.
1. Nap Lajoie, 1902-14
Key fact: Indians' all-time leader in Wins Above Replacement
Lajoie became the face of the Cleveland franchise, joining a club that was known as the Bronchos in 1902 but turned into the Cleveland Naps (named after Lajoie himself) beginning the following season. He remained with the organization through 1914.
• Indians' All-Time Around the Horn Team: C | 1B
In 1904, Lajoie led the Majors in hits (208), doubles (49), RBIs (102), batting average (.376), slugging percentage (.546), OPS (.959) and OPS+ (202) in 140 games. He also had the most hits and doubles in the Majors in 1906 and 1910, with an MLB-best .383 batting average in ’10. Not only was he one of the biggest stars of his time, Lajoie’s name still lives on in the Indians’ record books. He owns a 79.8 bWAR, the highest of all Tribe players, and has recorded the most hits in Cleveland history (2,047). He hit the second-most doubles (424) and collected the third-most RBIs (919).
2. Joe Gordon, 1947-50
Key fact: Member of the 1948 World Series championship team
Although he was a member of the Tribe for only four seasons, Gordon is one of just three second basemen in the franchise to hit at least 100 homers and was a part of one of the two championship teams in franchise history.
3. Roberto Alomar, 1999-2001
Key fact: Won a Gold Glove Award in all three seasons with the Tribe
Like Gordon, Alomar’s time with the Tribe was short, but he ranks fourth among all Indians second basemen in bWAR (20.3), fifth in homers (63), third in batting average (.323) and first in on-base percentage (.405) and slugging percentage (.515).
4. Bobby Avila, 1949-58
Key fact: Won the AL batting title with a .341 average in 1954
Longevity and consistency -- those are the two adjectives that best describe Bobby Avila’s 10-year career in Cleveland. He played the second-most games, trailing Lajoie, of all Indians second basemen and posted the second highest bWAR (28.5). Avila was selected to three All-Star Games and finished third in AL MVP Award voting in 1954.
5. Jason Kipnis, 2011-19
Key fact: Owns record for most home runs hit by an Indians second baseman
When the injury happened, Kipnis said that he knew he'd likely just played his final game with the Indians. After reality set in, Kipnis reflected on his highs and lows of his career and expressed his gratitude for the city of Cleveland. But he still had one regret.
“One of the most unfortunate parts of this is that I don’t get to try to finish what I started eight years ago with a bunch of guys: the mission,” Kipnis said. “I think we turned around a franchise. I think we turned around an organization. We raised the bar here. Sometimes, I fell short of the high standards we set here, and I’m OK with that because I’m proud that there are higher standards here. I think this is a very classy organization, viewed that way throughout the league. Part of me likes to think I played a part in that.”
Honorable mentions
• Duane Kuiper ranks sixth among Cleveland second basemen with 786 hits and fifth in triples with 26. He also was 11th in defensive WAR (1.9) and was a part of Dennis Eckersley’s no-hitter and Len Barker’s perfect game.
