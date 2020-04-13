Rockies' Top 5 third basemen: Harding's take
No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. Love this list? Hate it? If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
We know who the top third baseman in #Rockies history is -- Nolan Arenado. Vinny Castilla and Garrett Atkins are an easy second and third.— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) April 13, 2020
But we're doing Top 5s. So how do you rank 4 and 5? Choices are listed in order of Rockies plate appearances.
Here is Thomas Harding’s ranking of the top third basemen in Rockies history. Next week: shortstops.
1. Nolan Arenado, 2013-present
Key fact: He is the only third baseman in history with three seasons of 35 or more homers, 130 or more RBIs and 80 or more extra-base hits
It seems like forever ago that the talk was Arenado’s dissatisfaction with last season. One way to look at that: This is a player whose shiny trophies haven’t dulled his desire to win.
2. Vinny Castilla, 1993-99, 2004, '06
Key fact: Castilla’s 320 career home runs are most in history for a Mexican-born player
Castilla, one of the franchise’s first stars, departed in a December 1999 trade that cleared a spot for another player on this list, Jeff Cirillo. Castilla returned in 2004 and led the National League with 131 RBIs before finishing his career in Colorado with 15 games in '06. He has worked as a special assistant to the general manager since his retirement.
3. Garrett Atkins, 2003-09
Key fact: Atkins had 54 home runs and 231 RBIs from 2006-07
Atkins was considered more offensive than defensive, but former manager Clint Hurdle noted that the balls Atkins could reach got converted into outs.
4. Jeff Cirillo, 2000-01
Key fact: Cirillo made the All-Star Game with the Rockies in 2000
5. Charlie Hayes, 1993-94
Key fact: Hayes is fifth on the Rockies’ list with 35 home runs while playing third base
