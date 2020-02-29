Snell gets cortisone shot, to miss next start

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Blake Snell made his first Spring Training start on Wednesday and said he felt ahead of where he was last spring, but as he arrived to Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday, the Rays lefty admitted to having some discomfort in his left elbow. Snell pitched a

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Blake Snell made his first Spring Training start on Wednesday and said he felt ahead of where he was last spring, but as he arrived to Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday, the Rays lefty admitted to having some discomfort in his left elbow.

Snell pitched a scoreless inning against Minnesota, featuring all four of his pitches, and everything appeared to be fine. Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters on Saturday, however, that Snell received a cortisone shot on the outer half of his left elbow and won’t make his scheduled start next week. Cash also added the club “isn’t overly concerned” at the moment.

“He came in after his session, felt pretty good -- but not as good as he wanted to,” Cash said. “I think, given what took place last year, we wanted to do everything to get out in front of it.”

The Rays will be cautious with Snell, who missed nearly two months last season after undergoing left elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. Cash stressed getting the shot on the outer half of the elbow was better than getting it on the inner part -- which is where the tendon area is.

“It’s better than [if it was] in the tendon region and all that stuff,” Cash said.

If Snell is forced to miss an extended period of time, that could open the door for Trevor Richards, Jalen Beeks, Anthony Banda or Brendan McKay to make the Opening Day roster and get a start.

However, as of right now, the club doesn’t expect Snell to miss any regular-season time. The cortisone shot certainly delays Snell’s building up his workload before Opening Day, but the left-hander could be back in game action later in the spring. But it all depends on how his elbow reacts to the cortisone shot.