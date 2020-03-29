Take a look back at historic '92 Series all week

TORONTO -- It’s another week without live Major League Baseball games, but another throwback project this week will give fans an opportunity to watch the 1992 World Series as it happened. Beginning Sunday night on Sportsnet, all six games between the Blue Jays and Braves will air. This series marked

Beginning Sunday night on Sportsnet, all six games between the Blue Jays and Braves will air. This series marked the Blue Jays’ first trip to the World Series in the club’s history and -- spoiler alert -- their first championship.

Here are the scheduled broadcast times:

Sunday, March 29: Game 1 (10 p.m. ET)

Monday, March 30: Game 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 31: Game 3 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, April 1: Game 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 2: Game 5 (9 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 3: Game 6 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Also available on MLB.com is Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series between the Blue Jays and Rangers, better known as the José Bautista Bat Flip game. This was streamed live on Thursday as part of Opening Day at Home, but is still available to watch in its entirety.

The 1992 World Series run is loaded with Blue Jays legends, including Roberto Alomar , Joe Carter , John Olerud and more. The Series MVP went to catcher Pat Borders , though, who hit .450 over the six-game series with a 1.250 OPS.

It’s not short on iconic Blue Jays moments, either. In the fourth inning of Game 3, keep an eye out for Devon White’s famous catch as he raced back to the warning track on a fly ball off the bat of David Justice. White got the ball back to the infield quickly to double up the runner at first before the Blue Jays controversially missed a triple play on a Kelly Gruber tag that wasn’t called.

The sixth and deciding game of the series was a roller-coaster ride late, with the Braves scoring in the bottom of the ninth to force extras. Dave Winfield’s eventual two-run double in the top of the 11th, still one of the more underrated moments in Blue Jays history, would set up the first World Series championship won by a team north of the border.

Sportsnet is also scheduled to air David Price ’s first start with the Blue Jays on Saturday, April 4, at 4 p.m. That start, from back in August 2015, was one of Price’s best in his short time with the Blue Jays, as the left-hander threw eight innings of one-run ball against the Twins, allowing just three hits and striking out 11.

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.