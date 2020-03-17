Where Toronto's roster battles currently stand
TORONTO -- When baseball is back, part of the return to “normal” will be picking up where teams left off with their Spring Training roster decisions. The Blue Jays had a handful of open competitions, mostly for depth roles, when camp opened back in February. Joe Panik was added to
TORONTO -- When baseball is back, part of the return to “normal” will be picking up where teams left off with their Spring Training roster decisions.
The Blue Jays had a handful of open competitions, mostly for depth roles, when camp opened back in February.
Here’s a look at what the Blue Jays will still need to sort out before Opening Day.
No. 5 starter
This job was
Then you have
Bullpen and setup man
Right-hander
“I think the [pitch] combination is extremely effective. He’s not going to be a comfortable at-bat,” said pitching coach Pete Walker. “I know he hasn’t been here pitching in a few years, but I think he’s learned a lot in Japan. I can just tell by his demeanor and mound presence.”
Beyond Giles, Dolis, Anthony Bass, Wilmer Font, Sam Gaviglio and likely Yamaguchi, a couple of bullpen jobs are still available. There are favorites -- like A.J. Cole -- but the unpredictable nature of relievers means that this competition could open back up.
Outfield and first base
These positions are tied together, in a way, when you look at the bench jobs available.
At the same time, if the Blue Jays want to keep two spare outfielders, it could be Tellez who feels the squeeze as the club creates a revolving door at designated hitter. Alford blazed out of the gates, stealing three bases in an inning earlier in camp and showing Toronto exactly why he would be a great 26th man, but he cooled off soon thereafter. Tellez, on the other hand, entered camp in better shape and was hitting well.
A calmer approach, Tellez thinks, will help his spring results translate into the games that matter.
“I view myself as one of the stronger players in baseball,” Tellez said. “I don’t have to go get pitches. I can miss pitches and hit them out. I’m being compact with my swing and understanding my strength and not trying to hit the ball a country mile every swing.”
Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.