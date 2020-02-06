Ryu on board, Blue Jays thrilled: 'Sky's the limit'
TORONTO -- Hyun-Jin Ryu is the talk of the town. When the 32-year-old left-hander officially signed his four-year contract worth $80 million at the end of December, there was an immediate shift in Toronto’s team dynamic and its outlook for the upcoming season. As the Blue Jays head into Spring
As the Blue Jays head into Spring Training, Ryu's name continues to be a cause for excitement, with hopes remaining high that he will make a significant impact in the clubhouse and on the field.
“Absolutely,” Blue Jays closer
Ryu was a first-time All-Star in 2019, amid a season in which his 2.32 ERA led the Majors. He went 14-5 and threw 182 2/3 innings for the Dodgers, finishing among the top three National League leaders with a 6.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 0.84 home runs allowed per nine innings, a 1.01 WHIP, a .263 opponents’ average and 9.26 baserunners allowed per nine frames.
“We’ve got an ace,” said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. “When you think of the offseason, it was probably [Stephen] Strasburg-[Gerrit] Cole or Cole-Strasburg and then Ryu, in that order or however you want to put it. And we got one of the best pitchers in the offseason that was out there. I thought it was a great move by us.”
Added outfielder
Toronto’s staff has seen the most significant changes throughout the offseason, with the additions of
“I might ask about that cutter -- that kind of changed him,” pitcher
Toronto’s additions have also added a level of competition to Spring Training, as well as much excitement for the 2020 season.
“It’s awesome,” pitcher
Added Borucki: “Everyone’s really excited; it’s just one of those exciting times. We’re an up-and-coming team and we just need a couple of those veteran pieces to put the puzzle together for us. They’re really going to help with the experience that they’ve had in the clubhouse and having that consistent guy out there. So it’s going to be exciting this year.”
After finishing fourth in the American League East last season, with their latest additions, the Blue Jays have a completely different outlook on how far they can take the team this year.
“The sky’s the limit,” pitcher
Alexis Brudnicki is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter @baseballexis.